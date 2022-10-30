X

    Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Earn Acclaim from NFL Twitter in Cowboys' Win over Bears

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes for a seven yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Dak Prescott is back.

    The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started his second game since returning from a thumb injury, and he enjoyed his best performance of the season as the Cowboys downed the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

    Prescott went 21-of-27 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and carried the ball five times for 34 yards and one score.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/_CeeDeeThree?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_CeeDeeThree</a> = chef's kiss. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsDAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/QMxVpZl61r">https://t.co/QMxVpZl61r</a> <a href="https://t.co/FmciwvSAfN">pic.twitter.com/FmciwvSAfN</a>

    There was never going to be a genuine quarterback battle resulting from the five-week interlude with Cooper Rush as the starter. That run did at least embolden Prescott's critics to question his value to the team.

    Sunday was an emphatic response to that group.

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard and the Cowboys offense has saved the defense today

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    Dak Prescott haters will move goal posts like no other:<br><br>"I won't call him elite until he has 100% completion with 5 TDs with at least one of them coming with his eyes closed to prove he has perfect accuracy also I need it to be raining so I know he can do it in the elements"

    Ross Schumann @RossSchumann

    Dak had one bad throw in the first half, played lights out other than that, yet half of cowboys nation will call for him to be cut over one throw.

    Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar

    The biggest issue for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> offense going into Week 8 was the inefficiency on third down. <br><br>They're currently 9/10 on the afternoon (90%).<br><br>Well just go ahead and slap me with a bottle of ideal.

    Hailey Sutton @_HaileySutton

    Y'all wanted offense, the Cowboys said say lessss.<br><br>Living for it. <br><br>49 points for Dallas - last time they were in this range was the final game of the 2021 regular season when they hung 51 on the Eagles.

    Sunday's contest also provided the Cowboys with a glimpse into what life after Ezekiel Elliott might look like. Tony Pollard took over for the injured Elliott and ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TONY POLLARD HOUSE CALL FOR HIS THIRD TD 💨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/YMmhIOe4Uh">pic.twitter.com/YMmhIOe4Uh</a>

    You'd expect Elliott to remain the starter when he's healthy again, but days like this will leave Dallas feeling more confident about potentially letting him go this offseason.

    Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Earn Acclaim from NFL Twitter in Cowboys' Win over Bears
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Ezekiel Elliott cheering for Tony Pollard <a href="https://t.co/ZB8Wwwzdoo">pic.twitter.com/ZB8Wwwzdoo</a>

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    Tony Pollard is a cerified ankle snatcher

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Few players in NFL score there. Tony Pollard is one of them. The Cowboys RB, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, is making himself some money. A 54-yard TD run on third-and-1. Fourteen carries, 131 yards, three TDs vs. Bears.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    The Cowboys can just use Tony Pollard like this whenever they want!

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    "Y'all imagine how many yards Zeke would have against this defense if he was out there today, goddangingitydang." - Jerry Jones, probably

    Seth Walder @SethWalder

    genuinely looking forward to jerry jones' inevitable quotes about zeke being the key to the cowboys offense this week

    We've seen this story play out so many times, with the Cowboys raising expectations in the regular season and falling apart in the playoffs.

    After the team put together an offensive performance like this, you can understand why Dallas fans are talking themselves into believing things will be different in 2022.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.