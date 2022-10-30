Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Earn Acclaim from NFL Twitter in Cowboys' Win over Bears

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dak Prescott is back.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started his second game since returning from a thumb injury, and he enjoyed his best performance of the season as the Cowboys downed the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott went 21-of-27 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and carried the ball five times for 34 yards and one score.

There was never going to be a genuine quarterback battle resulting from the five-week interlude with Cooper Rush as the starter. That run did at least embolden Prescott's critics to question his value to the team.

Sunday was an emphatic response to that group.

Sunday's contest also provided the Cowboys with a glimpse into what life after Ezekiel Elliott might look like. Tony Pollard took over for the injured Elliott and ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

You'd expect Elliott to remain the starter when he's healthy again, but days like this will leave Dallas feeling more confident about potentially letting him go this offseason.

We've seen this story play out so many times, with the Cowboys raising expectations in the regular season and falling apart in the playoffs.

After the team put together an offensive performance like this, you can understand why Dallas fans are talking themselves into believing things will be different in 2022.