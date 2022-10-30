X

    Russell Wilson, Hackett Still Trolled by Fans Despite Broncos' Win vs. Jaguars

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2022

    LONDON, U.K. - OCTOBER 30: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos reacts to throwing an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
    AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    The Denver Broncos will leave London as victors but not without detractors.

    Lavavius Murray scored a touchdown from two yards out with 1:43 remaining to give the Broncos a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, yet the focus remains intently on the struggles of quarterback Russell Wilson and coach Nathaniel Hackett.

    In a rare display of public displeasure at a neutral-site game, the Broncos offense was loudly booed by the London crowd in the first half for punting on a 4th-and-1 while being roundly mocked on social media.

    TheOGfantasyfootball @TheOGfantasy

    Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan every single week <a href="https://t.co/dbwC9bYVWz">pic.twitter.com/dbwC9bYVWz</a>

    The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik

    NOTHING IF THAT JABRONI RUSSELL WILSON COOKING IT <a href="https://t.co/WGe0ae3YA8">https://t.co/WGe0ae3YA8</a>

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    maybe the "Broncos Country" referenced by Russell Wilson is, in fact, the United Kingdom

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    The rest of the AFC West is smiling because Nathaniel Hackett saved his job for at least another week.

    Clue Heywood @ClueHeywood

    Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett was hit by cars six times in London this week. His game plan said look to the left and he refused to make adjustments.

    geighton trander esch @dirtbagqueer

    let russ cook <a href="https://t.co/3uaNODMZ6Q">pic.twitter.com/3uaNODMZ6Q</a>

    Football @BostonConnr

    Russell Wilson spent 4 hours doing high knees and stretches on the plane to London just to throw interceptions

    To be fair, we all must note the Broncos won this game and did so in thrilling come-from-behind fashion. Denver's offense appeared to find a more consistent rhythm as the second half went along, and Wilson drilled KJ Hamler for a 47-yard gain on the Broncos' game-winning drive.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    RUSS WITH A DIME TO HAMLER 🎯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/89juiCWP2Y">pic.twitter.com/89juiCWP2Y</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Good for Russ, man. Some rough moments but made a couple vintage plays on the game winning drive.

    Even in victory, it's clear this team is a seismic disappointment. Considered a Super Bowl contender coming into the preseason, Denver's greatest cause for celebration of late was a four-point win over a 2-6 Jaguars team. That's not exactly what Hackett and Wilson had in mind when they came together.

    A Week 9 bye should give all parties a chance to rest and regroup before hopefully coming back and beginning to live up to their potential.

