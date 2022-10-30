Russell Wilson, Hackett Still Trolled by Fans Despite Broncos' Win vs. Jaguars

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will leave London as victors but not without detractors.

Lavavius Murray scored a touchdown from two yards out with 1:43 remaining to give the Broncos a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, yet the focus remains intently on the struggles of quarterback Russell Wilson and coach Nathaniel Hackett.

In a rare display of public displeasure at a neutral-site game, the Broncos offense was loudly booed by the London crowd in the first half for punting on a 4th-and-1 while being roundly mocked on social media.

To be fair, we all must note the Broncos won this game and did so in thrilling come-from-behind fashion. Denver's offense appeared to find a more consistent rhythm as the second half went along, and Wilson drilled KJ Hamler for a 47-yard gain on the Broncos' game-winning drive.

Even in victory, it's clear this team is a seismic disappointment. Considered a Super Bowl contender coming into the preseason, Denver's greatest cause for celebration of late was a four-point win over a 2-6 Jaguars team. That's not exactly what Hackett and Wilson had in mind when they came together.

A Week 9 bye should give all parties a chance to rest and regroup before hopefully coming back and beginning to live up to their potential.