Josh Jacobs Credits Raiders OL for Rushing Success, Talks Declined Contract Option

Sam Morris/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs credited his offensive line for his breakout 2022 season in an interview with Jim Trotter for NFL.com.

"If you look at the years I've been in the league since my rookie year, this is the first time I've had lanes where I'm not getting touched for 3 yards. I'm not having to make people miss in the backfield. I don't think the O-line gets enough credit. You only see when they mess up. You don't ever see how good they've really been. Obviously we've found an identity running the ball, and that's a testament to them. I just put my spin on it after they have already laid the groundwork."

Jacobs has been on fire over the past three weeks thanks to 523 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. The Raiders have averaged 33.0 points per game during that span.

He's also rushed for 5.7 yards per carry for the year, which is second behind only the Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb for any running back with at least 100 carries. His 633 rushing yards ranks third overall behind Chubb and the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley.

Jacobs has been exceptional, but the line has played a big role, too.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Raiders' offensive line is currently fourth in run-block win rate (74 percent). Football Outsiders ranks the Raiders' run-blocking unit No. 1 in the league with 5.69 adjusted-line yards per carry.

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller has notably been a stalwart on the offensive line this year. He's the only Raider to have played every offensive snap this season.

In Sunday's 38-20 win over the Houston Texans, Miller, center Andre James, guards Alex Bars and Dylan Parham and tackle Thayer Munford served as the O-line combination for most of the game. Parham and Munford are rookies.

Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries that afternoon.

The Raiders selected Jacobs, a former Alabama star, with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He averaged 1,280 yards from scrimmage over his first three campaigns while scoring 28 touchdowns.

The 24-year-old is well on his way to a career year in 2022, however, and he'll also be entering free agency after the Raiders declined his fifth-year option last offseason.

Jacobs looked at that as a positive, though, in comments made to Trotter.

"If you want me to be honest, I was thinking, OK, I'm 24 years old. I'm about to get to the bag (free agency dollars) faster now. I'm one year closer to doing what I've been working for all these years. To me, I didn't look at it negatively. I'm going to be 25, getting a deal, and can still play five years or whatever, and can retire before 31 having played 10 years in the league.

"I'm one of those guys who can't look at things too negatively because it will affect me. It will affect the way I go about my work and my business. I'm one of those guys who has to talk to himself, like, 'This can happen, and this can happen. Focus on the bright side of everything and then go from there.'"

For now, Jacobs and the Raiders are continuing to focus on bouncing back from an 0-3 start. They've gone 2-1 since with the lone loss a 30-29 defeat to the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. They'll visit the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.