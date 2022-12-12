Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter.

Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57 rushing yards on four carries.

Brett Rypien took over for Wilson under center.

In his first season with the Broncos after coming over from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade, Wilson has thrown for 2,558 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions through 11 appearances.

Expectations for Wilson and the Broncos were huge in 2022, but the veteran quarterback has struggled individually, and the Broncos have struggled as a team, playing to a 3-9 record thus far.

Durability has also been a bit of an issue for the 34-year-old signal-caller, as he missed one game with a hamstring injury.

Wilson was once one of the NFL's true iron men, playing in every game in each of his first nine NFL seasons with the Seahawks. It wasn't until last season that he landed on the shelf, sitting out three contests because of a broken finger.

During his 10-year run in Seattle, Wilson established himself as a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, earning nine Pro Bowl selections, reaching two Super Bowls and winning one of them.

The Broncos hoped he would be able to unlock the potential of offensive weapons such as wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, running back Javonte Williams and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, but that hasn't necessarily been the case.

Injuries have undoubtedly played a role, as both Williams and left tackle Garett Bolles were lost for the season, while Wilson has seemingly been at less than 100 percent for much of the year.

If Wilson is forced to miss additional time because of the concussion, backup Brett Rypien is in line to step up and start in his place.

Rypien is a journeyman of sorts who has two career NFL starts to his credit, including earlier this season in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets when Wilson was out.