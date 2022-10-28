X

    Tom Brady's Continued Slide Dragged by Twitter as Bucs Fall to Ravens, Drop to 3-5

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 28, 2022

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: Justin Houston #50 of the Baltimore Ravens sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
    Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

    Everything seemed to be back on track for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense in the first quarter of Thursday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

    And then the rest of the game happened.

    Tampa Bay scored 10 points on its opening two drives in that first quarter but didn't find the end zone again until the final minute against a prevent-style defense in a 27-22 defeat. It fell to 3-5 overall and 1-5 in its last six games as the offense continues to be a problem with 45-year-old Tom Brady under center.

    While there is no arguing that Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and on his way to the Hall of Fame as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, the offense has scored more than 22 points just once all season.

    Social media wasn't going to miss a chance to weigh in on another loss for Brady and Co.:

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Tom Brady visibly frustrated while walking to the sideline <a href="https://t.co/j1SorNw3Mc">pic.twitter.com/j1SorNw3Mc</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Mike Evans: open in the endzone<br><br>Tom Brady: <a href="https://t.co/OiGRX1aqgq">pic.twitter.com/OiGRX1aqgq</a>

    Jimmy Kempski @JimmyKempski

    "Tom Brady isn't happy 😳" is the Buccaneers' 2022 team slogan at this point. <a href="https://t.co/fQSIq8qhIS">https://t.co/fQSIq8qhIS</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Another record for Tom Brady, who has been sacked 555 times, passing Ben Roethlisberger for most all time 😳 <a href="https://t.co/fd5NeOAxMj">pic.twitter.com/fd5NeOAxMj</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    "How many tablets Tom Brady about to break?" <a href="https://t.co/TTUTrEQqsi">pic.twitter.com/TTUTrEQqsi</a>

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    *Week 18. Tom Brady hasn’t thrown a touchdown in three months*<br><br>Football analysts: This is the get-right spot. This is the week

    Baltimore Beatdown @BmoreBeatdown

    Tom Brady goes to run and the looks like a 45-year old man running.

    Landry Locker @LandryLocker

    Tom Brady looks like a guy who takes some practice and walk throughs off.

    Chris Towers Is In Football Season @CTowersCBS

    it would be really fun if one of Tom Brady's teammates screamed at him the way he routinely screams at his own teammates.

    George Jarjour @GeorgeOnTap

    So weird seeing Tom Brady look human

    Bill DiFilippo @billdifilippo

    brady basically handing the ball to marcus peters one play after herbstreit said "has brady forgotten how to throw? of course not" was very funny

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Broadcast keeps talking about the Bucs needing to get on the same page.<br><br>What’s the excuse for Brady-Evans? They’ve been together for years. Just a completely messed up process

    There were some positives for the offense. Leonard Fournette scored his second rushing touchdown of the season on the opening drive, and Brady found Mike Evans on multiple perfectly placed deep balls.

    Yet Brady underthrew his top option on another deep ball, sailed a potential touchdown pass to him, took three sacks as he struggled to escape pressure, had multiple passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, missed Kyle Rudolph for a touchdown and narrowly escaped picks in the end zone when Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark dropped interceptions.

    Tampa Bay's offense was downright ugly at times, and the only saving grace for the team at this point is every other squad in the NFC South is under .500.

    It will look to get back on track with another home game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

