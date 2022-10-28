Tom Brady's Continued Slide Dragged by Twitter as Bucs Fall to Ravens, Drop to 3-5

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Everything seemed to be back on track for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense in the first quarter of Thursday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

And then the rest of the game happened.

Tampa Bay scored 10 points on its opening two drives in that first quarter but didn't find the end zone again until the final minute against a prevent-style defense in a 27-22 defeat. It fell to 3-5 overall and 1-5 in its last six games as the offense continues to be a problem with 45-year-old Tom Brady under center.

While there is no arguing that Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and on his way to the Hall of Fame as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, the offense has scored more than 22 points just once all season.

Social media wasn't going to miss a chance to weigh in on another loss for Brady and Co.:

There were some positives for the offense. Leonard Fournette scored his second rushing touchdown of the season on the opening drive, and Brady found Mike Evans on multiple perfectly placed deep balls.

Yet Brady underthrew his top option on another deep ball, sailed a potential touchdown pass to him, took three sacks as he struggled to escape pressure, had multiple passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, missed Kyle Rudolph for a touchdown and narrowly escaped picks in the end zone when Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark dropped interceptions.

Tampa Bay's offense was downright ugly at times, and the only saving grace for the team at this point is every other squad in the NFC South is under .500.

It will look to get back on track with another home game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.