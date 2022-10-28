Lakers' LeBron James to Broadcast Alternate 'The Shop' TNF Stream for Titans-Packers

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James will host a Thursday Night Football alternate stream in the style of his show The Shop during the Nov. 17 broadcast of the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers on Amazon Prime Video, per Jacob Feldman of Sportico.

The show will include James, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera and other guests and will "bring together a unique mix of personalities across sports, music, entertainment, business, and culture. In addition to live commentary surrounding the evening's TNF matchup, TNF in The Shop will host authentic discussions while the cameras roll."

Given the success of ESPN's alternative Manningcast during its Monday Night Football coverage, doing an interview-style broadcast in a similar vein makes sense for Amazon Prime Video.

The Shop premiered on HBO in 2018 before moving to the Uninterrupted YouTube channel this past year. It features a a number of athletes, musicians and celebrities discussing various issues and providing insights into their particular fields.