Fantasy WRs to Target on Waiver Wire and Buy-Low Trades After Ja'Marr Chase's Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals and fantasy players received some tough news on Thursday, with superstar receiver Ja'Marr Chase potentially looking at a sting on injured reserve because of a hip injury.

That is going to create a giant hole at wide receiver for quite a few fantasy players, especially since the two players most likely to benefit statistically—Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd—are almost assuredly rostered in your league.

If by some miracle Boyd isn't rostered, get him immediately. But in competitive leagues, he likely isn't available. So where else can you turn?

If you are OK with going low-risk, low-reward, Baltimore Ravens wideout Devin Duvernay will almost assuredly get you at least six points per week, a figure he's hit in six of seven games this year.

He's also likely available in your league, though the fact that he's only hit double-digit points once in his last four games is a concern. Still, Rashod Bateman has dealt with injury concerns for much of the season, another factor to consider with Duvernay.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is another solid option, as he's averaging a very solid 11.7 fantasy points per week in PPR formats. A healthy Amon-Ra St. Brown probably eats into Reynolds' value somewhat, but there are plenty of targets to go around on a Lions team that has a habit of falling behind in games.

And if you want to get very speculative, go pick up new Kansas City Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney. He's on a buy this week and it's obviously a concern that the New York Giants were willing to give up on a first-round pick in just his second season, but he has explosive playmaking ability and the Chiefs have a habit of getting the most out of those types of players.

He could be the waiver-wire addition of the season if he hits the ground running in Kansas City. He also could burn a hole on your bench. It's an all-or-nothing option.

As for buy-low candidates, DJ Moore is an obvious target. With Matt Rhule fired as head coach, Moore had his best game of the season last week, catching seven passes for 69 yards and a score.

Carolina's quarterback situation naturally depresses his value somewhat. But fantasy players who feel burned by Moore might be willing to move on without asking for market value, giving you the opportunity to add a solid player at a good price.