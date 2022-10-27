Baker Mayfield: I Won't Request Trade from Panthers Despite Benching for PJ Walker

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield told reporters Thursday he doesn't plan to request a trade from the Carolina Panthers despite losing his starting job to PJ Walker:

Mayfield has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Steve Wilks said Walker got most of the first-team reps in practice Wednesday, while Mayfield took ran with the scout team.

Walker earned the starting job after totaling 177 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a 21-3 upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

"It's going to be tough to not put him back in there," Wilks said of Walker on Monday. "As of right now, I don't see any reason to. I still want to evaluate things through the week, but I thought his performance yesterday was really impressive, just the things he did, from commanding the offense, pushing the ball downfield."

Mayfield hadn't been nearly as productive during the team's 1-4 start.

The 27-year-old totaled four touchdown passes with four interceptions, averaging only 192.4 passing yards per game. His 71.9 passer rating would be a career low, while his 15.3 Total QBR is easily the worst of all qualified quarterbacks.

He must now win back his starting job amid Walker's strong play and Sam Darnold returning to full strength from his ankle injury.

It's clear Mayfield won't request a trade, however, as he did during the offseason with the Cleveland Browns. After months of uncertainty, he was finally shipped to Carolina in July in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

His market would likely be limited if he did want to move again before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick is set to become a free agent after this season, which could grant him a fresh start in a new location.