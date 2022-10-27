Mac Jones 'Fully Available' Week 8 After Being Named Patriots Starter, Belichick Says

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Mac Jones is apparently back to full strength for Sunday's game against the New York Jets after seeing limited playing time in Week 7.

"Mac took a full workload yesterday, and I expect him to be fully available for the game and ready to go," head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Thursday.

Jones started last week against the Chicago Bears after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury, but he was replaced by Bailey Zappe after three possessions in the eventual 33-14 loss.

"He was ready to play last week, but just didn't feel it was the full game," Belichick clarified. "This week is a different situation."

Jones was named the starter for Week 8 on Wednesday, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Jones had just 13 yards on 3-of-6 passing against the Bears, throwing one interception with no touchdowns. It's been a rough second season for the 2021 first-round pick, who's totaled six interceptions with just two touchdowns in four games.

Though he doesn't have enough attempts to qualify, his 33.6 Total QBR would rank 31st in the NFL, ahead of only Joe Flacco and Baker Mayfield.

The 24-year-old was much better last season when he earned a Pro Bowl selection while totaling 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He led the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a trip to the playoffs.

This season, Jones has been overshadowed by rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, who has five touchdown passes with three interceptions in four games. On just 11 fewer pass attempts, he's compiled a 100.9 passer rating compared to Jones' 70.8 rating.

Belichick is sticking with his Week 1 starter for now, but Jones must start to resemble the player he was last year if he wants to remain the first-string QB for the 3-4 squad.