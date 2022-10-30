Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Mets' Jacob deGrom in Free Agency

3 of 9

16. Detroit Tigers

The Tigers' payroll projections for 2023 come out to $125 million, which falls about $75 million short of the club's payroll pinnacles from 2016 and 2017. Ergo, it doesn't seem like a reach to expect a splash or two from Detroit this winter.

But of all the things the Tigers could prioritize this winter, an ace starter shouldn't be near the top of the list. What they need is a veritable army of bats for an offense that scored a league-low 557 runs in 2022.

15. Arizona Diamondbacks

Could the D-backs pull another Zack Greinke-level surprise on everyone? We're not ruling it out, especially knowing that the team may have room to add as much as $40 million to its 2023 payroll.

If not for those reasons, though, Arizona like a long shot from deGrom's perspective. If he wants to make a ton of money and win, then he can do better than joining up with a team that has baseball's fourth-worst winning percentage over the last three seasons.

14. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have never done a $100 million deal in free agency, yet they may have a window to do so this winter. Between Dallas Keuchel ($18 million) and José Abreu ($19.7 million), the club has some big salaries coming off its books.

Realistically, though, the White Sox may only have about $20 million to spend. They would thus have to stretch themselves for deGrom, which doesn't seem likely given that they can otherwise bet on bouncebacks from Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn in 2023.

13. Philadelphia Phillies

It's largely because of the Zack Wheeler-Aaron Nola duo that the Phillies are in the World Series right now. The thought of a Wheeler-Nola-deGrom duo is even more tantalizing, and it's not completely unrealistic in context of how much salary will soon come free in Philly.

And yet, the Phillies signing deGrom would feel more like them simply needling the Mets than it would of them actually filling a need. It's also not as if they don't have real ones to take care of, particularly at shortstop.

12. Atlanta

Atanta is worth taking seriously as a suitor for deGrom if for no other reason than they tend to like local guys and he grew up not far away in North Florida. There's also, of course, that July tweet from ESPN's Buster Olney:

However, this was before Atlanta dished out $379 million worth of contracts to Austin Riley, Michael Harris II, Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider. With its 2023 payroll already projected to match this year's payroll, Atlanta might even be hard-pressed to re-sign Dansby Swanson.

11. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox sure could have used a starter like deGrom this season, specifically as their rotation was putting up an AL-high 5.45 ERA after June 26. With a $73 million gap between their 2022 expenditures and 2023 commitments, might they go get one?

We're far from a firm "no" on this one, but a big bet on a pitcher as old and fragile as deGrom wouldn't jive with chief baseball officer's Chaim Bloom's tendency for risk-aversion. Plus, his priorities should be re-signing Xander Bogaerts and extending Rafael Devers.