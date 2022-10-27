Aaron Rodgers: Teammates Haven't Pushed Back on Comments About Packers' Struggles

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers turned heads Tuesday when he suggested some players shouldn't be playing as much for the struggling Green Bay Packers, but nobody on the team appeared to take issue with his comments.

At least they didn't take issue with them to his face.

"If one of those guys has a problem with it, I'm right here, and I'd love to have a conversation," Rodgers said Wednesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I enjoy those conversations. I enjoy any type of conflict like that because I know the resolution on the other side is going to make us a better unit, a better friendship, a better cohesion on the field. But nobody's come to me and said, 'I've got a problem with what you said.'"

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the quarterback said: "Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren't playing, maybe give them a chance."

Rather than taking umbrage with Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur and wide receiver Sammy Watkins seemed to agree.

"If you're not performing or executing or doing the things that you're supposed to be doing, then I'm with Aaron," Watkins said. "If I'm not playing well and I'm freaking up and busting plays, get me out of the game because that's not helping the team. I think that's a wake-up call to everybody, wake-up call to myself."

LaFleur pointed out Rodgers did not call anyone out by name, adding "we have to be truthful with one another."

The truth is the Packers have been among the NFL's biggest disappointments in the early going this season.

They entered the campaign with Super-Bowl-or-bust expectations after losing in two NFC Championship Games and the divisional round in the last three years. Rodgers won each of the last two MVP awards to bring his career total to four and is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in league history.

Yet Green Bay is just 3-4 and losers of three straight, the most recent of which came against the 3-4 Washington Commanders.

Rodgers' numbers look fine on paper, as he has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,597 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, but the offense as a whole has struggled.

The Packers are 23rd in the league in points per game and 20th in yards per game and seem to be missing star wide receiver Davante Adams, whom they traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason.

Even the wins haven't been all that inspiring, as the offense scored a combined three points in the second halves of victories over the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Whether that will lead to personnel changes and alterations in playing time for some players remains to be seen, but the Packers will be under the spotlight Sunday following Rodgers' comments when they take on the Buffalo Bills.