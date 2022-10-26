NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Brandin Cooks Drawing 'Real Interest' from 'Several Teams'

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' days as a member of the Houston Texans could be numbered.

According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Houston is "willing" to trade Cooks prior to the Nov. 1 deadline and several teams are "expressing real interest." The Texans are reportedly seeking draft compensation in return.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman revealed Wednesday that the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are among the teams that have been in contact with the Texans about a potential deal for Cooks. However, he added that "nothing has yet developed into a serious trade offer" so far.

Cooks was traded to the Texans from the Rams prior to the 2020 season. In April, he signed a two-year, $39.6 million contract extension with Houston despite the trade interest he was drawing from other teams at the time.

A first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2014, Cooks also spent time with the New England Patriots and has been traded three times in his career. If he is traded again, he will join Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson as the only NFL players ever to be traded four times.

Through six games, Cooks leads the Texans with 28 receptions and 47 targets, but he ranks second on the team with 281 receiving yards behind Nico Collins' 305. Cooks has reached the end zone just once this season.

Cooks has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark six times in his nine-year career, so he undoubtedly can boost the passing attack of a team in need of an upgrade. It remains to be seen which franchise will pull the trigger on a trade for the 29-year-old, but it will certainly be one that views him as the missing piece in its quest for a playoff berth.