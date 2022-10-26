Packers HC on Aaron Rodgers' Criticism of Teammates: 'Sometimes Truth Hurts'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't mind Aaron Rodgers calling out his teammates over the past week after the team's third straight loss.

"We have to be truthful with one another, and sometimes truth hurts," LaFleur told reporters. "It's no different than when your kids make a mistake, and you tell them about it. I don't think he publicly called out individuals."

Though he didn't mention anyone by name, Rodgers lamented the team's mistakes this season and suggested benching players Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing," Rodgers said. "We gotta start cutting some reps."

Rodgers also had an issue with the team's drops after Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

"There was probably seven or eight passes that could have been caught for sure, but right now we have to have all of them, because we're just not good enough to win without them," the quarterback told reporters.

He showed his emotion on the field after a drop by rookie Romeo Doubs:

The inexperience at receiver is an issue after Davante Adams was traded in the offseason, although Rodgers himself has also struggled during the team's 3-4 start.

The veteran has just a 40.5 Total QBR through seven games, ranked 26th out of 32 qualified quarterbacks in the NFL. He led the league in the category in each of the last two years while winning back-to-back MVP awards.

Rodgers did say he has to raise his own level "a tick," and his resume will grant him plenty of leeway to turn things around. It's clear he will keep calling out his teammates if the level of play doesn't improve.