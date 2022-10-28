Russell Wilson to Start for Broncos vs. Jaguars After Hamstring Injury, HC Says

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Russell Wilson's airplane workout regiment worked.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday that Wilson will start for the Denver Broncos on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The 33-year-old missed the Week 7 loss against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury and was in danger of missing the Week 8 tilt as well.

However, Wilson took some interesting steps to ensure he might be able to play:

It's been a rocky year for Wilson in his first season with the Broncos.

The team is just 2-5 and the quarterback has been mediocre, throwing for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just 58.6 percent of his passes.

It has dampened what was an exciting offseason for the Broncos after bringing Wilson aboard via trade.

However, the nine-time Pro Bowler has remained positive, at least publicly.

"As hard as it (has) been, and it hasn't been exactly what we wanted it to be, storms don't always last," he told reporters in late October. "And this one's not going to last, because we're going to work our tails off and work through it. And we're going to try to be the best we can possibly be."

The Broncos will hope that positive energy pays off Sunday. They are currently in last place in the AFC West and are tied with the Jaguars in the overall conference standings.