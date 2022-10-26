ESPN Says Mac Jones' INT Didn't Hit Skycam Wiring; Video Gives 'False Impression'

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

ESPN denied its SkyCam setup played a role in an interception thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night.

"This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring," the company said Wednesday. "This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols."

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker picked off a pass by Jones in the second quarter. One angle of the turnover led some fans to question whether the ball clipped the wiring used for the SkyCam that hangs above the field.

NFL rules stipulate a play is blown dead when the ball contacts an object that isn't part of the field, such as SkyCam. Given how consequential Jones' interception could be, missing that call would've been a significant error by the officiating crew.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick replaced Jones with Bailey Zappe on New England's next drive. Zappe finished out the game and went 14-of-22 for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

A quarterback change might have been inevitable in the short term, and the QB controversy brewing in New England could amount to nothing if Jones reasserts himself as the starter.

But Brisker's play could be a pivotal moment for both Jones and the franchise depending on how the next few weeks unfold.