The NBA Fan's Ultimate Guide to the 2022-23 College Basketball Season
With scouts and rebuilding teams hyped about the 2023 draft, this is a good year for NBA fans to follow college basketball.
The incoming freshman class is loaded with potential stars and one-and-done, first-round talent. Aside from more obvious names to scouts, there is also another group of 18-19-year-olds with long-term, pro potential worth investing in early.
The scouting conversation has gone mainstream, and most NCAA games should have at least one prospect worth talking about as either a potential star, first-round or sleeper pro prospect.
This guide includes over 80 prospect names, from the projected top picks to others who may come out of nowhere to earn scouts' attention.
- Top NCAA prospects: Tier of prospects who'll be called first on draft night
- Likely one-and-dones: Freshmen poised to generate first-round interest in 2023
- Sleeper or future prospect: Under-the-radar one-and-dones to watch
- Top returners and breakouts: Sophomores, juniors and seniors who seemed poised to rise up boards
- Returning sleepers: Upperclassmen who could emerge out of nowhere to draw NBA interest
- NBA potential for National Player of the Year candidates: Examining pro upside for NCAA's best players
- Transfer prospects: Transfer prospects who could break out or bounce back with new teams
- International, G League and Overtime stars: The best prospects outside college basketball
Top NCAA Prospects
In eight of the last nine drafts, the top-three college players selected have been freshmen. That trend should continue in 2023, with big names from the 2022 recruiting class possessing clear NBA talent and skills.
Anthony Black (Arkansas, CG, 6'7")
With NBA teams high on big wings who can handle and play-make, Black should draw widespread interest. His translatable combination of passing and defense will be a hit with scouts, even if there are questions about his shooting. Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels went top 10 in back-to-back drafts, and Black should similarly win scouts over, specifically with Giddey's positional size and facilitating, Daniels' defensive versatility/instincts and both players' adaptability.
Keyonte George (Baylor, SG, 6'4")
George will sway scouts with a mix of driving tools and shooting versatility for NBA scoring. Emerging as a consistent source of offense among Baylor's upperclassmen will look even more impressive, even if his field-goal percentage suffers.
Brandon Miller (Alabama, Wing, 6'9")
Miller's combination of 6'9" size, wing skills and defensive playmaking will quickly jump out as an upside indicator. It should give him a margin for error when it comes to consistency. Depending on how accurate he is from deep and how efficiently he can execute off of his self-creation into pull-ups, step-backs and drives, Miller could wind up with a top-10 draft case. Even with Alabama's veteran guard play and returning bigs, the freshman should be a focal point of the offense all season.
Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas, CG, 6'5")
For a 6'5" ball-handler, smooth creation and shot-making skill will point to translatable NBA scoring and playmaking. A talented lineup should help the freshman avoid taking too many tough jumpers that raise questions about his decision-making. NBA teams will ultimately see an interchangeable guard who can generate pick-and-roll offense, creator for himself and catch-and-shoot off the ball.
Dariq Whitehead (Duke, Wing, 6'7")
It sounds like Whitehead will miss early games with a foot injury that's kept him from practicing. Scouts have still seen plenty from the 18-year-old wing, who's consistently added to his on-ball package of self-creation moves and pull-ups. He's developed translatable scoring skills based on the fluidity of his footwork for separation, dribble-jumper game, physical tools and athleticism. Only questionable shot selection and shooting inconsistently will cause scouts to hesitate about his NBA role.
Cam Whitmore (Villanova, Wing, 6'7")
An outstanding summer and signs of improved shooting have elevated Whitmore's potential trajectory. He'll still make the biggest impact at Villanova off athletic plays that highlight his physical tools and explosiveness for racking up easy baskets, but he's gaining confidence in his jumper. And though he may be turnover-prone, off-the-dribble footwork and assists suggest he could be used more to create over time. We're still waiting to hear when he'll return from a recent thumb injury.
Likely One-and-Dones
There is a group of projected one-and-done freshmen who look like surefire pros but lack convincing star upside.
The late lottery to early second round feels like a realistic range for the following prospects.
Bigs
Gregory "GG" Jackson II (South Carolina, PF/C, 6'9")
Physical tools and athleticism will drive Jackson's production and NBA appeal, but flashes of ball-handling and shooting will be keys to help picture more upside. He'll likely be the draft's youngest prospect, not turning 18 until December. He'll have some margin for error at South Carolina, given his age, body and skill capability that hints at improvable creation and scoring.
Dereck Lively II (Duke, C, 7'1")
At 7'1", 230 pounds, Lively has plug-and-play physical tools for finishing and rim protection at the NBA level. It's the potential flashes of shooting and over-the-shoulder touch that could help the freshman give off Brook Lopez-type vibes.
Kel'el Ware (Oregon, C, 7'0")
Oregon's guards will have an easy-basket-finishing target in Ware, whose reach will also translate to shot-blocking. He's made an effort to use touch and showcase extended range, and though Ware's three-point results have been mixed, any indication of future shooting potential should keep Ware anchored in the top-20 prospect mix.
Combo Forwards
Chris Livingston (Kentucky, F, 6'6")
Livingston figures to take a backseat in Kentucky's deep lineup, so his scoring production may fluctuate. But there is high-floor, three-and-D potential tied to his shot-making range, transition finishing and 6'6", 220-pound frame.
Dillon Mitchell (Texas, F, 6'8")
An explosive leaper with a quick jump, Mitchell will eat off Texas' guards' playmaking and gravity. Most of his highlights will be dunks and exciting blocks. He doesn't create well or shoot threes often, but in a play-to-strengths role, he should be effective and efficient, tapping into his athletic gifts for translatable finishing and defense.
Jarace Walker (Houston, F, 6'8")
Walker's scouting report starts with his chiseled physical profile, though for an athletic, powerful combo, it's the skill level to handle, make specialty jumpers and pass that will push him up boards. Staying efficient without a three-point shot—or extending his range—will be key to his draft stock.
Wings
Julian Phillips (Tennessee, Wing, 6'8")
Phillips' 6'8" frame and convincing three-point stroke should catch scouts' attention immediately. The more signs of creation potential, movement shooting and defense, the higher he'll climb boards. However, Phillips figures to be mostly a spot-up player for a strong Tennessee lineup.
Amari Bailey (UCLA, Wing, 6'5")
Bailey should give UCLA a little of everything, and it's the versatility to shoot and pass that may be appealing to NBA teams. The offense will run through Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell, however, so Bailey's draft stock may be closely tied to how well he shoots, assuming there isn't a big opportunity to create.
Guards
Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, PG/SG, 6'6")
Hood-Schifino projects as an immediate impact player with 6'6", 213-pound size, a knack for facilitating, feel and touch. His game has some flash and flair to it that highlights passing IQ and skill level. Scouts should detect a ball-handler who can play the point and run the offense, while improving shot-making and defensive tools should paint Hood-Schifino as an interchangeable combo guard with more scoring and defensive upside.
Tyrese Proctor (Duke, CG, 6'5")
Proctor should stand out in a secondary playmaker role with 6'5" size, an improving handle for creation and a projectable stroke. The versatility to pass and shoot—plus trustworthy decision-making—should help scouts picture an easy connector fit from either backcourt spot.
Sleeper or Future Freshman Prospects
In the preseason, scouts have an idea about who'll be the most likely one-and-done freshmen. But some aren't so obvious, just as Jeremy Sochan, Malachi Branham and Blake Wesley weren't at this time last year.
While these freshmen aren't as well known by scouts in October, they should crack teams' radar at some point during the season.
Terrance Arceneaux (Houston, Wing, 6'5")
Houston may have a Final Four-caliber roster, and Arceneaux has a chance to capitalize on the team's spotlight with his shot-making and two-way athleticism. He's had experience playing a top-option role in EYBL, though scouts may value his three-and-D floor and then the room he'll have to grow as a creator.
Mark Armstrong (Villanova, PG/SG, 6'2")
A strong U18 Americas Championship should have earned Armstrong a spot on NBA watch lists. With Justin Moore and Cam Whitmore expected to miss time recovering from injuries, Villanova's freshman guard should see extra on-ball reps and shots to showcase his explosiveness with the ball and shooting potential.
Adem Bona (UCLA, C, 6'10")
Athletic ability and motor will help Bona rack up easy baskets, rebounds and blocks. And given his physical tools and effort, scouts could picture them translating to an energizer and defensive role.
Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF, 7'0")
For a big, Filipowski has the type of shooting range and ball skills to help compensate for limited athletic ability and defensive upside.
Jett Howard (Michigan, SG, 6'8")
Howard should be one of the most effective freshmen shot-makers with 6'8" size and the shooting versatility to connect off quick-release transition attempts and movement. Consistency and enough off-the-dribble flashes could lead to NBA interest right away.
Baba Miller (Florida State, CF, 6'11")
A 16-game suspension (improper benefits) will make it tough for Miller to build a 2022 draft case. Even in limited minutes, a clear upside should reflect off a 6'11" frame, handle and passing. It may only take a few flash plays of dribble moves, playmaking and shooting potential for NBA teams to show a willingness to invest early.
Arterio Morris (Texas, PG/SG, 6'3")
Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr will push Morris into more of a spot-up role, where the freshman could showcase his shooting and athleticism for finishing.
JJ Sterling (Notre Dame, SG, 6'4")
Starling's athleticism, self-creation flashes and shooting versatility point to pro potential, though it may take two seasons for NBA teams to build confidence in his development.
Yohan Traore (Auburn, PF/C, 6'10")
The departures of first-round picks Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler create a big opportunity for Traore in Auburn. He's bound to produce with his tools and motor and interest NBA teams with his improving shooting.
Jordan Walsh (Arkansas, F, 6'7")
Though Walsh's three-point shot needs time, he could earn NBA fans with his face-up game, passing IQ, rim activity and defensive intensity.
Top Returners and Breakout Candidates
Freshmen are perceived to have the most upside, but Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey and Bennedict Mathurin each went top six in last year's draft. They followed through on breakout predictions that came from freshmen flashes. Here are some previously-scouted returning prospects whose development is worth immediately monitoring this November.
Daimion Collins (Kentucky, PF, Sophomore)
Collins' appealing combination of bounce and shooting touch could come alive in a bigger sophomore role. He won't put the ball down often for many dribbles, but his finishing ability, three-point range and pull-up potential could hint at some upside.
Nolan Hickman (Gonzaga, PG, Sophomore)
Replacing Andrew Nembhard at point guard, Hickman could become interesting to scouts with his crafty creation, passing and finishing. Improving as a shooter is a must for the sophomore to be taken seriously, though Hickman didn't receive many opportunities to build rhythm last season, and he was a notably more capable shot-maker in high school the season prior.
Harrison Ingram (Stanford, SF, Sophomore)
Ingram received an invite to the NBA combine, with his skill set and body creating a valued NBA connector archetype. He needs to raise his three-point volume and 31.3 percent mark for a shot at the 2023 first round, especially given his athletic limitations for blowing by and finishing. But at 6'7", 230 pounds with a capable stroke and impressive pick-and-roll and passing feel, NBA teams will continue picturing an adaptable forward and fit.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA, SF, Senior)
Though Jaquez's three-point shooting fell off as his usage rose last season, scoring versatility and toughness at both ends remain selling points. Despite no plus athletic trait, he's clever and strong with the ball, a tough shot-maker and a highly competitive defender.
Arthur Kaluma (Creighton, SF, Sophomore)
Given Kaluma's 6'7" frame and athleticism, it only took two 20-plus-point games and 27 threes to crack scouting watch lists for 2022-23. Strong July performances at the African World Cup Qualifiers strengthened his breakout case. Interest is bound to pick up with improved shooting and more creation flashes. And Kaluma appears in a good spot to at least raise his efficiency at Creighton, surrounded by plenty of passing and scoring.
Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine, SG, Sophomore)
A breakout season from Lewis should grab NBA scouts' attention with his 6'7" wing size, self-creation flashes, clear shot-making skill and athleticism for play-finishing and defensive playmaking. Aside from two matchups against Gonzaga, November 23 versus UCLA represents a key opportunity for Lewis to validate last year's flashes.
Kris Murray (Iowa, PF, Junior)
While Keegan dominated last year at Iowa, his twin Kris still showcased translatable strengths and enough flash plays that point to more upside. The 6'8" forward shot 38.7 percent from three, crashed the glass for second-chance points and occasionally blew by closeouts and scored on the move. Shooting versatility, spot-up drives and a combined 3.8 steals/blocks per 40 minutes create versatility worth tracking to start the season.
Julian Strawther (Gonzaga, SF, Junior)
The eye test on Strawther's shooting remains more convincing than last year's 36.5 three-point percentage. At 6'7", he has beautiful shot prep and rhythm stepping into spot-up or movement jumpers. But this year, he should be looking at more on-ball reps to build on and showcase any developing self-creation for extra scoring upside.
Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State, PG/SG, Sophomore)
With the microwave scoring archetype becoming more valued by NBA teams, Smith should generate significant interest during his second season. He was on the verge of going first round had he stayed in last year's draft, particularly after lighting up the first NBA combine scrimmage. Scouts will want to see more efficiency and playmaking, but signs point to confident shot-making and open-floor athleticism keeping Smith in the top-20 discussion all season.
Returning Sleepers (Non-Transfers)
Marcus Bagley (Arizona State, SF/PF, Junior)
Good health and consistent shot-making could reignite NBA interest in Bagley, who was on scouts' radar in 2021 (before playing three games last season) for his 6'8" size, believable shooting versatility and flashes of spot-up scoring.
Matthew Cleveland (Florida State, SF, Sophomore)
While it's difficult to look past Cleveland's 17.6 three-point percentage, he still deserves attention as a 6'8" wing with an unteachable knack for scoring off the ball. The efficient transition finishing, driving, cutting and crashing will obviously look a lot more interesting if Cleveland can start making more jump shots.
Coleman Hawkins (Illinois, PF/C, Junior)
Hawkins earned praise from scouts last year for his energy baskets and defensive versatility, though building on last year's 19 three-point makes and drives past closeouts are what could help him crack draft boards.
Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)
Hawkins' combination of athletic finishing and shot-making created visions of pro upside in limited minutes last year. He should be looking at a bigger role to showcase more scoring confidence and creation flashes.
DaRon Holmes II (Dayton, PF/C, Sophomore)
An easy-basket machine in 2021-22, Holmes finished sixth in the nation in dunks while blocking 2.3 shots per game. Any signs of improved touch or post skill could start to catch scouts' attention.
Colby Jones (Xavier, SG/SF, Junior)
A classic Swiss Army Knife and interchangeable wing, Jones averaged 14.8 points, 6.0 boards, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals during Xavier's NIT Championship run. With some improved shooting, he could be on the verge of drawing NBA interest as a connector type.
Langston Love (Baylor, SG, Redshirt Freshman)
Back from a knee injury that cost him the entirety of last season, Love could earn scouts' attention with his three-level scoring and fluidity shooting and driving within his team's offense.
Houston Mallette (Pepperdine, SG, Sophomore)
Though limited athletically and physically, Mallette deserves a spot on watch lists after averaging 20.4 points over Pepperdine's last nine games and shooting 46.0 percent on pull-ups and 49 percent off screens during the season.
RJ Melendez (Illinois, SF, Sophomore)
In just 8.5 minutes per game last year, Melendez consistently stood out by making a positive impact with his three-point shooting, timely drives and smart passes. A bigger role should open the door and shine more light on the 6'7" forward's balanced skill set and polish.
Mike Miles Jr. (TCU, PG, Junior)
Given Miles' freshman season, there is a decent chance his shooting struggles last year were fluky. Limited athletic ability reduces his margin for error, but he's unleashed the type of off-the-dribble shot-making and passing skill to at least earn scouts' attention.
Matthew Murrell (Mississippi, SG, Junior)
The appeal to Murrell stems from his off-ball shot-making from the 2-guard spot, though adding more creation and shot-making versatility will be keys to looking more like a pro prospect.
Jayden Nunn (VCU, SG, Sophomore)
A usage bump could be big for Nunn, a 6'4" scorer who demonstrated impressive self-creation moves, shot 42.0 percent on pull-ups and registered an outstanding 3.0 steal percentage.
Jacob Toppin (Kentucky, PF, Senior)
Mostly an energizer so far for Kentucky, Toppin's shot-making looked noticeably sharper during the team's summer trip to the Bahamas.
Jalen Wilson (Kansas, SF, Senior)
Proving last year's three-point struggles were fluky will help Wilson, whose jumper looked clean in Chicago at the G League Elite camp after a season of improved free-throw shooting (72.2 percent) and efficient transition play, finishing and slashing (56.9 percent 2PT) at Kansas.
NBA Potential for NPOY Candidates
College basketball's most impactful, dominant players aren't always NBA material. Naturally, there is frequently still debate over the pro potential of the NCAA's junior and senior National Player of the Year candidates.
It's worth examining how the older stars' games could translate to the NBA.
Armando Bacot (North Carolina, PF/C, Senior)
Offering little-to-no value as a shooter, ball-handler or passer, Bacot seems like a long shot to generate realistic first-round interest. He could get scouts to picture a reserve NBA big who specializes in finishing, rebounding and defensive toughness. At 6'11", 235 pounds, Bacot can score around the rim with both hands, box out and bang down low.
Zach Edey (Purdue, C, Junior)
A 7'4" center with soft hands could control games in college, but NBA teams will have a tough time buying into a slow-footed center unlikely to ever stretch the floor or defend in space.
Hunter Dickinson (Michigan, C, Junior)
Dickinson at least became worth thinking about as a pro prospect after he made 21 threes, shot 80.2 percent on free throws and doubled his assist rate to 16.0 percent. NBA teams will still have trouble getting past his athletic and defensive limitations. Dickinson could play himself into the late second round with more shooting, similar to what National Player of the Year Luka Garza did in 2021.
Adam Flagler (Baylor, PG/SG, Senior)
Flagler's tools and athleticism don't do him any favors when it comes to catching scouts' attention. But he's been a proven three-point shooter with an excellent pull-up and floater package. Flagler, a serviceable playmaking threat as well, has a chance to get scouts to see a reserve shot-maker who can be used at either guard spot.
Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana, PF/C, Senior)
Averages of 18.3 points (58.9 percent FG), 8.1 boards and 2.3 blocks still weren't enough for Jackson-Davis to sway NBA scouts. Being one of the nation's most productive post players and efficient rollers just isn't as appealing in today's league. Another season of dominating defenses off back-to-the-basket moves, short face-ups and finishing could help the senior draw second-round interest. But for a 6'9", 22-year-old, he'll have to make more than four jumpers and demonstrate improving shooting touch/confidence to move the needle on his draft stock.
Caleb Love (North Carolina, PG/SG, Junior)
Love's huge NCAA tournament helped restore life in the NBA potential debate. His 18.8 points per game during North Carolina's title run still doesn't negate his career 36.7 two-point percentage. Love has consistently struggled to finish around traffic or the rim. But last year, he made a big jump as a shot-maker, a notable development for a 6'4" ball-handler. Though taking another leap this season—this one as a playmaker and finisher—would lead to a new wave of NBA draft buzz, there could still be interest in Love's perimeter scoring and shooting versatility in a combo role.
Marcus Sasser (Houston, PG/SG, Junior)
Sasser's play at G League Elite Camp and the NBA combine validated the breakout numbers he was generating before a foot injury shut him down early. Despite having a real case as the nation's best guard, he still has convincing to do with scouts who question the lack of playmaking and its resulting projection: a 6'2" scorer without much burst or explosion. Creating more for teammates should be an individual goal, but Sasser's ball-handling, pick-and-roll pace and shooting versatility could still be enough for NBA teams to envision offense off their bench.
Drew Timme (Gonzaga, PF/C, Senior)
The same debate pops up every postseason: Does Timme's game translate to the NBA? An inevitable National Player of the Year candidate, the 22-year-old can take command of a college basketball game from the post, where he demonstrates outstanding footwork, timing, instincts and touch. But no shooting, rim protection, defensive range or advantageous athletic traits have made it tough for scouts to picture an NBA fit or any upside. His NBA combine performance was noteworthy, however, as he did make four threes in one of the scrimmages. While Gonzaga values his effectiveness around the key, Timme could have some new motivation to flash an improved range for scouts. And with Chet Holmgren gone, there could be more opportunities for the senior to drift toward the arc and seek out extra catch-and-shoot threes.
Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky, PF/C, Senior)
NBA interest in Tshiebwe stems mostly from his 19.4 offensive rebounding percentage. His knack for coming down with misses seems translatable based on his elite numbers, body and effort. There are still obvious questions about fit with a 6'9", 260-pounder who doesn't dribble, shoot much or block many shots. But the right team (in need of frontcourt toughness) could still detect second-round value and specialist potential. Plus, he improved his post-game and mid-range touch last year to average 17.4 points and make 29 jump shots. And the tools and motor should also work for some transition and off-ball finishing.
Transfer Prospects
We're coming off the fourth straight draft that's had a transfer go first round. Changing schools helped Tari Eason, Jake LaRavia, Trey Murphy III, Malachi Flynn and Brandon Clarke, prospects who were suddenly given more suitable roles and more exposure against credible opponents.
Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan, SF, Sophomore)
There are scouts across the NBA that Bates needs to win back after an inefficient season exposed his below-average athleticism and poor decision-making. Avoiding off-the-court headlines will be a must, but it's too early to write off a 6'9", 18-year-old wing with his level of scoring and shot-making skill. The bar will be high for Bates based on his new/weaker strength of schedule at Eastern Michigan.
Trevon Brazile (Arkansas, PF/C, Sophomore)
Scouts checked in on Brazile last year, noticing his athleticism for finishing and defense around the basket. Now surrounded by future NBA pros at Arkansas, the 6'10" transfer is in position for a breakout into the draft discussion, especially if the shooting flashes we saw during the team's summer exhibition tour show during the season.
Jalen Bridges (Baylor, SF, Junior)
For a 6'7", 220-pound wing, athletic plays at both ends and shooting could help Bridges earn scouts' attention in an off-ball offense, defensive role for Baylor. Raising last year's three-point (37-of-114) accuracy/volume will be helpful.
Alex Fudge (Florida, PF, Sophomore)
Fudge's offense is far away, but his defensive tools, playmaking and court coverage are enticing enough for teams to bet on some of his shooting development.
Eric Gaines (UAB, PG/SG, Junior)
Gaines earned attention at LSU with his explosiveness and two-way playmaking. He'll team up with Jordan Walker to form one of the nation's more exciting backcourts, and though NBA scouts will need to see improved shot-making, they may be willing to remain patient given how difficult he could be to contain off the dribble or in the open floor.
Tyrese Hunter (Texas, PG, Sophomore)
More pull-ups and threes, fewer turnovers and continued flashes of speed, playmaking and bounce could help Hunter get scouts to see a change-of-pace ball-handler.
Matthew Mayer (Illinois, SF/PF, Senior)
After a drop-off in three-point efficiency at Baylor, Mayer will look to resell his shoot-pass-dribble versatility for a stacked Illinois roster.
Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas, SG/SF, Senior)
McCullar will have more help and detectable impact at Kansas, and as long as he can up his three-point percentage, he should look like a potential NBA role player between his passing, quick defensive instincts and on-ball flashes into shorter jumpers or drives.
Isiaih Mosley (Missouri, SG, Senior)
High-level creativity, improvising and shot-making skill fueled Mosley's 20.4 points per game at Missouri State, though he didn't record a dunk all season. Scouts aren't sold on his ability to separate at the NBA level, an obvious concern for a high-volume scorer and limited playmaker and defender. Cooking SEC opponents with Missouri may make it easier for scouts to picture his offense translating.
Pete Nance (North Carolina, PF, Senior)
Nance had a solid showing at the G League Elite camp, signifying he was likely a top-100 prospect out of Northwestern. He'll play one more season, this time at North Carolina, where he'll have more eyes on pick-and-pop game, post-shot-making and passing.
Will Richard (Florida, SG/SF, Sophomore)
After an efficient freshman season at Belmont, Richard's impact may be magnified at Florida. Though not a creator, he shot 60.4 percent inside the arc while making 1.4 threes per game. Scouts could see an off-ball weapon and defender.
Baylor Scheierman (Creighton, Wing, Senior)
Creighton could be one of the nation's better teams with the addition of Scheierman, who ranked in the 98th percentile in half-court offense at South Dakota State. Scouts figure to take the 6'7" senior more seriously if he continues to play-make and shoot for a ranked program. Scheierman shot 46.9 percent on 5.1 three-point attempts per game while averaging 4.5 assists.
Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois, Wing, Senior)
A 2021 NBA combine invitation for Shannon indicated NBA intrigue. But limited creation development and low-volume shooting have kept scouts from buying in. The door hasn't shut on Shannon, however, given his tools, burst, bounce, quickness and last year's 38.4 percent mark from three. His role at Illinois will still call for mostly spot-up and transition scoring, but capitalizing on more ball screens and pull-ups could reignite NBA interest.
International, G League and Overtime Stars
In all likelihood, the earliest a college player goes in the draft is No. 3 overall. France's Victor Wembanyama and the G League's Scoot Henderson have quickly emerged as favorites at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
And between the other G League players, Overtime Elite and various international leagues, we could see more non-NCAA players draw top-five, lottery, and first or second-round consideration.
Projected Top-Three Picks
Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92, PF/C, 2004)
At this point, only doctors' red flags could prevent Wembanyama from going first. After leaving scouts awestruck in Las Vegas with a combined 73 points, nine threes and nine blocks through two games against Ignite, the projected No. 1 pick has continued blowing minds in France's top league. The 7'4" 18-year-old is averaging 21.3 points, 8.9 boards, 1.6 threes, 2.7 assists and 2.9 blocks for the 6-1 Metropolitans 92.
The outrageous long-range shooting, self-creation into dribble jumpers and drives through defenders come off as persuasive and translatable based on the incredible fluidity he executes with. Throw in the unprecedented 8'0" wingspan and mobility for rim protection, and Wembanyama has the chance to be impactful in more areas than any other NBA player.
Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite, PG, 2004)
Henderson strengthened his case as the draft's No. 2 prospect with 28 points, nine assists and a number of tough jumpers against Wembanyama in Las Vegas. For a half of basketball, before Wembanyama erupted, some scouts thought that Henderson would eventually deserve thought in the No. 1 overall debate.
Extremely high levels of ball-handling counters, change of speed and burst point to a guard who'll bring consistent, breakdown penetration and creation to an NBA lineup. The seemingly improved shot-making has helped Henderson create distance from anyone in college or Overtime Elite, though he always had a signature mid-range pull-up.
Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite, PG/SG, 2003)
The NBA's best athlete debate will soon include Thompson, who's 6'7", jumps like Jalen Green and gets to spots with Ja Morant's quickness and flexibility. And despite possessing the physical profile of a wing, he spends more time playmaking as a lead ball-handler, creating for teammates and slicing through gaps. Perimeter scoring is a weakness, but any signs of potential shooting improvement could put him in the No. 2 overall discussion.
Lottery-To-First-Round Prospects
Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite, SG/SF, 2003)
Though not the playmaker that Amen is, Ausar has more of a traditional scorer's label and mentality. He's also equally spectacular athletically, with quickness and bounce that translate to easy baskets and even more defensive impact/range. Ausar's shooting and decision-making need the most fine-tuning.
Leonard Miller (G League Ignite, SF/PF, 2003)
Miller's last handful of appearances for scouts have been mixed, but the 6'10", 18-year-old's mistakes seem worth living with. The handle and wiggle to attack at his size remain appealing, while flashes of shot-making and defense suggest Miller can become a versatile scoring mismatch and two-way presence.
Nikola Djurisic (Mega, SG/SF, 2004)
Scouts got an interesting look in September at Djurisic going for 24 points and six assists against Overtime Elite's Thompson twins. Playing as a featured weapon for Mega, the 6'8" Serban wing should remain in the first-round discussion all season while he showcases a valued mix of shooting and passing IQ.
Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2004)
Rupert is building a three-and-D case in the NBL, shooting 38.9 percent from deep (NBL and NBL Blitz) and flashing his 7'3" wingspan and ball pressure. Not turning 19 until May 30, his valued archetype and room to improve should keep his name anchored in the No. 15-30 range on boards throughout the year.
Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2004)
Not much of a factor during Ignite's exhibition games against Metropolitans 92 in Las Vegas, Cissoko is more of an intriguing idea than a future pro. His combination of 6'8" size and two-way playmaking remains interesting from a versatility standpoint, though he'll have to show more promise as a half-court creator and shooter this year in the G League.
Potential Second-Rounders
Efe Abogidi (G League Ignite, PF/C, 2001)
After two seasons below the radar at Washington State, Abogidi has a better chance to make an impression playing with Henderson and the Ignite. At 6'10", 225 pounds, his impact is built around finishing and shot-blocking, but he was also an excellent free-throw shooter in college (79.9 percent career) who's flashed mid-to-long-range touch worth monitoring.
Mojave King (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2002)
King made a strong impression in Las Vegas, showing off his off-ball scoring skills and three-and-D potential. He has a nice comfort level getting himself involved from a spot-up role by shooting off the catch, cutting, line-driving and running off screens.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Sports-Reference.com