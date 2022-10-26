Warriors' Steve Kerr Says Klay Thompson Frustrated With Minutes Restriction

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been on a minutes restriction to start the 2022-23 season, and head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged Tuesday that the veteran is frustrated he's not playing more.

Kerr told reporters:

"He's frustrated that he can't play more right now. He'd like to have his minutes bumped up, but the reality is you get a little older as a player when you've had some injuries is you've got to be a little more patient. You have to be on top of everything all year long, and you've got to be careful. We're not going to mess around with that.

"So, his minutes will stay the same and he'll be frustrated because he's Klay, but he'll be fine."

