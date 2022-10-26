X

    Warriors' Steve Kerr Says Klay Thompson Frustrated With Minutes Restriction

    Erin WalshOctober 26, 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 18: Klay Thompson of Golden State Warriors warms up before NBA game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been on a minutes restriction to start the 2022-23 season, and head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged Tuesday that the veteran is frustrated he's not playing more.

    Kerr told reporters:

    "He's frustrated that he can't play more right now. He'd like to have his minutes bumped up, but the reality is you get a little older as a player when you've had some injuries is you've got to be a little more patient. You have to be on top of everything all year long, and you've got to be careful. We're not going to mess around with that.

    "So, his minutes will stay the same and he'll be frustrated because he's Klay, but he'll be fine."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Warriors' Steve Kerr Says Klay Thompson Frustrated With Minutes Restriction
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.