Patriots Rumors: Teams Calling About Nelson Agholor Ahead of Trade Deadline

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is on the final season of a two-year deal he signed with the New England Patriots ahead of the 2021 campaign, but he may finish that contract with a different team.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Patriots have fielded calls from other teams interested in a trade for the veteran.

Agholor is more of a secondary option for a Patriots team that frequently relies on the rushing attack.

He has 14 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown in six games and is behind Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker on the depth chart. New England may see this as an opportunity to get a draft pick or other asset for someone the offense could operate without and who may leave for another team after the season anyway.

The USC product was a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft and played his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was at his best during the 2017 campaign with 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. The Eagles won the Super Bowl that season, and he had nine catches for 84 yards in that victory over the New England Patriots.

Agholor's time in Philadelphia peaked with the Lombardi Trophy, and he eventually became known as someone who dropped too many passes.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed him to a one-year deal for 2020, and he bounced back some with 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

That effort convinced the Patriots to bring him aboard, but his production took a drop with 37 catches for 473 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Agholor is still just 29 years old and could be a dangerous secondary option for a contender that trades for him. His speed allows him to beat single coverage, and he could take advantage of a situation where he is playing alongside a true No. 1 option that draws consistent double-teams.

Perhaps that will inspire a team to trade for him ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline.