Report: Mac Jones Named Patriots' Starting QB for Week 8 vs. Jets over Bailey Zappe

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mac Jones reportedly will be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 8 against the New York Jets over Bailey Zappe.

Field Yates of ESPN reported the news:

Jones started in Game 7 after missing the previous three games due to a high ankle sprain, but he struggled upon his return and was benched after three series. Zappe took over and led touchdown drives in each of the next two possessions before the Patriots ultimately lost to the Chicago Bears 33-14.

After the game, head coach Bill Belichick said Jones wasn't benched and he might've come back in if it was closer.

Jones entered the year as the unquestioned starter after a strong 2021 when he finished second in voting for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The 2021 No. 15 overall draft pick threw 22 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions and a 92.5 passer rating, leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance.

His peers voted the quarterback as the No. 85 overall player in the league in the NFL Top 100.

Jones has struggled in 2022, however, throwing just two touchdown passes in four games with six interceptions for a 70.8 passer rating. The Patriots are 1-3 in his starts so far this season.

Zappe, a rookie fourth-round pick, has brought more life to the offense this season with five touchdowns, three interceptions and a 100.9 rating. He totaled 309 passing yards with two scores in the Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Western Kentucky product set NCAA single-season records last year with 5,967 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns.

He's done enough to create a difficult decision for the Patriots after a 3-4 start to the 2022 season.

The coaching staff decided to go with Jones in Week 7, although there could be a short leash with two quality options under center.