TMZ: Roy Jones Jr. to Fight Bodybuilder NDO Champ in Celebrity Boxing Match

James Chance/Getty Images

Former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. will face bodybuilder Robert "NDO Champ" Wilmote in an exhibition boxing match Jan. 28 in Miami.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that the fight, which was put together by Official Celebrity Boxing, will feature five one-minute rounds.

Jones, 53, last stepped in the ring for an exhibition clash with fellow legend Mike Tyson in November 2020. It was officially listed as a split-decision draw, though it appeared Tyson was in firm control throughout the bout.

The 1988 Olympic silver medalist's last official fight came in February 2018 when he beat Scott Sigmon to move his career record to 66-9. He won 12 of his last 13 bouts, though most of them came against lesser competition than he faced at his peak.

His Hall of Fame career included wins over James Toney, Bernard Hopkins, Antonio Tarver, John Ruiz and Félix Trinidad.

Wilmote, 38, is a social-media sensation who's enjoyed some success in bodybuilding, including a second-place finish in the 2019 Arnold Classic super heavyweight division.

January's fight will be his first formal foray into the boxing ring, but he's previously sparred with former welterweight champion Andre Berto, per TMZ.

A documentary short about his life, Grind: The Robert Wilmote Story, was released in 2017.