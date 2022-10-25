Ranking the Top 15 Best Forward Lines Early in the 2022-23 NHL Season

0 of 15

Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Finding the right line combination can sometimes be a challenge for NHL head coaches. It is not always as simple as just putting two or three great players together and sitting back as they pile up goals. Players need to play off each other's strengths, make up for their weaknesses and just have that chemistry together to make it all work.

When a team finds that right combination, it can be magic and help carry an offense.

Here we are going to take a look at 15 of the best line combinations so far during the 2022-23 season. We are looking for trios that have spent a reasonable amount of time together (cutoff is 25 minutes of even-strength play) and provided a strong balance of goal scoring and goal prevention, as well as an ability to drive possession and carry play.

There are some lines that you might expect, and maybe some surprises.

This is also only factoring in what we have seen this season, so if you notice some superstars and their lines missing, or see some surprising names, there's plenty of time for things to turn around for those players.