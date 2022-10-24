Schefter: Chargers' Mike Williams 'Will Miss Some Time' with Ankle Injury

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The timeline for Williams' recovery is unclear, but Schefter said the 6'4" pass-catcher "will miss some time."

Williams had seven receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown in the loss to Seattle. Before the ankle injury, he was on pace to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards this season (37 catches, 495 yards and three touchdowns).

The 28-year-old has helped keep the Chargers offense afloat despite fellow wideout Keenan Allen being limited to two games.

Allen made his return from a hamstring injury against Seattle but played only 23 snaps. The five-time Pro Bowler has been the Chargers' most consistent receiver in recent years, but his hamstring problem raises questions about how much he can shoulder the increased load created by Williams' absence.

Los Angeles' 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 6 might have offered a glimpse into the near future. With Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II blanketing Williams, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for only 238 yards on 57 attempts. Josh Palmer was the team's leading receiver with 57 yards.

The Chargers entered 2022 with understandably high hopes, only to get hammered by injuries. Allen has missed significant time. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa is still recuperating the his groin tear he suffered earlier this year. Left tackle Rashawn Slater might return later this year, but he remains out due to a ruptured biceps. Cornerback J.C. Jackson reportedly dislocated his kneecap Sunday.

With injuries mounting, it could be difficult for head coach Brandon Staley to keep the Chargers on track for a wild-card berth.