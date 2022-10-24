Seahawks HC Calls out Critics of Geno Smith: 'You Guys Thought We Were All F--ked Up'

Harry How/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are 4-3, Geno Smith has been playing at a high level and, yes, Pete Carroll is enjoying everybody's surprise at how his team has looked in a post-Russell Wilson era.

"You guys thought we were all f--ked up," Carroll told Albert Breer of The MMQB on Sunday while laughing and discussing the response over the summer to the Seahawks giving Smith the first-team reps at practice.

"This didn't come out of nowhere; we saw it every day," Carroll continued. "But we were so [wrapped up] with the way we were playing and all that, we didn't really give him a chance to ever compete to take the job. He really didn't. He was the backup. That was understood. But last year, he played three games, half of the Los Angeles Rams game and two other games, and then he popped out in the Jacksonville game and had a near-perfect game. He was 15-for-15 to start the game. That's when you could really see this isn't that hard for him; he can do it."

And do it he has, throwing for 1,712 yards, 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions in seven games while completing an impressive 73.5 percent of his passes. The longtime backup has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league thus far in 2022.

Turns out the Seahawks didn't screw this one up at all.