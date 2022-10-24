Fantasy RBs to Target on Waiver Wire and Buy-Low Trades After Breece Hall's Injury

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets received the unfortunate news on Monday that rookie running back Breece Hall, amid a fantastic first campaign, will miss the rest of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL.

It's also major news in the world of fantasy football, where players who had rostered Hall will now be seeking replacements, either via the waiver wire or trade. So who are some players to be monitoring or pursuing?

The most obvious answer, if he's still available in your league, is Jets running back Michael Carter, who kept some fantasy value intact even when Hall was healthy as the No. 2 option in this backfield. Now Carter—who rushed for 639 yards and four scores as a rookie last season—will be the clear No. 1.

That role has real value in the Jets offense, assuming the team doesn't bring in another player to compete with him for touches.

One name worth monitoring in that regard is Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly on the trade block:

Hunt very likely isn't available to be had on waivers in your league, but you could probably get him for fairly cheap in a trade in the hope that he either gets moved to the Jets or to another team where he could serve as the primary option in the backfield.

You could take a similar approach with James Robinson, who appears to be ceding ground to Travis Etienne Jr. in the Jacksonville backfield, though it appears to be much less likely that he would be traded than Hunt, despite not having a single carry on Sunday:

Robinson is much riskier in a "trade for and stash" approach to bolstering your running back depth. Target Hunt first if you are going to go that route.

One last player you could look at in the "maybe he'll get traded to the Jets" approach to replacing Hall in your lineup is Cam Akers, who has completely fallen out of favor in Los Angeles and seems destined to be traded.

Unlike Hunt, however, Akers may not be a guaranteed starter over a player like Carter. But there's also a better chance you could get Akers on waivers rather than having to make a trade for him, with Darrell Henderson Jr. now the clear No. 1 in Los Angeles.

Another option: Go get Gus Edwards. He pretty firmly established himself as the starter so long as J.K. Dobbins remains out of action, rushing 16 times for 66 yards and two scores on Sunday, while Kenyan Drake saw 11 carries but only managed a measly five yards.

Coming into Sunday, Drake would have been presumed the better fantasy option, but that was turned on its head. Chances are, Edwards will be available on waivers in your league and is a nice option.

Finally, if you can nab either D'Onta Foreman or Chuba Hubbard, do it. Both had solid fantasy days at the office for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in the first game of the post-Christian McCaffrey era.

Prioritize Foreman, who turned 15 carries into 118 yards. Hubbard will get work as well—he went into the game as the de factor starter, though an ankle injury cut his afternoon short—and it's possible this becomes a full timeshare, which would limit the upside of both players.

But either is worth rostering regardless, especially if the Hall injury has your running back cupboard looking bare.