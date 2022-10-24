Shams: 'Lakers Appear Determined' to Play 20-25 Games Before Assessing Roster, Trades

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly "appear determined to give the current roster a proper sample size of 20-to-25 games [to] assess their needs" before they'll consider making any trades, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. That includes any potential Russell Westbrook deals.

Finding a Westbrook trade won't come cheap. Per that report, "potential trade partners across the league have wanted one or two unprotected first-rounders from the Lakers in all deal frameworks, which creates a battle over price and value."

Charania also noted that Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier "emerged as a trade target" for the Lakers during the offseason, with the two teams discussing the framework of three- and four-team deals, and "their interest in him remains high" into the season.

Additionally, the Lakers have had "preliminary discussions" with the San Antonio Spurs about a potential deal, with interest in veteran wing Josh Richardson. The Spurs made their intentions to bottom out and rebuild around young talent readily apparent this offseason when they traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks.

Finally, the Lakers and Indiana Pacers "extensively discussed a potential deal" that would have sent Westbrook and first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, among various packages. It remains to be seen if the teams will rekindle talks.

The Lakers may wait until a quarter of the season passes before they consider shaking up the roster, but it remains clear that Westbrook is a bad fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as evidenced by new head coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench at points in the preseason.

Westbrook has returned to the starting lineup for the regular season, however, and the results haven't been pretty. In 28.7 minutes per game during the Lakers' 0-3 start, he's averaging just 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting just 28.9 percent from the field and 8.3 percent from three.

He was even benched for the final three possessions of the team's 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday after missing his only two shot attempts in the fourth quarter.

"We don't have time for feelings or people being in their feelings. Like, we're trying to turn this thing around," Ham told reporters when asked if moving Westbrook to the bench might cause conflict with the veteran guard. "For one person to be in their feelings about when and where and how they should be in the game, I don't have any time for that."

The Lakers can take as much time as they want surveying the trade market. It won't change what everyone already knew last season—Westbrook isn't the right fit on this team. It's only a matter of time until he's dealt.