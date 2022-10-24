NBA Rumors: Suns, Bucks Discuss Jae Crowder Trade amid Hawks, Heat Interest

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly "been engaged in talks" with the Milwaukee Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat remain in pursuit of the veteran forward, but Milwaukee has also "registered interest."

Crowder has yet to appear with the Suns this season and has been away from the team since training camp as part of a mutual decision to part ways.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Heat officials believe Miami is Crowder's "preferred destination" after ending the 2019-20 season with the team. The wing started all 21 playoff games as the squad made a surprising run to the NBA Final.

The experience could make Crowder a quality fit on any contender, however, totaling 107 playoff games during his career.

The 32-year-old has also made deep playoff runs with the Boston Celtics and Suns, but has never won a title.

Crowder has proved he can help in a lot of ways on the court, averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last season. He started all 67 games he played for the Suns as they posted the best record in the NBA.

The Suns were 5.4 points better per 100 possessions with Crowder on the court last season, tying Chris Paul for second among regular rotation players, per Basketball Reference.

Milwaukee is off to a strong start with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets, but the squad could use added depth on the wing, especially with Khris Middleton dealing with a wrist injury. Crowder's postseason experience could then help the Bucks get over the top as they try to win their second title in three years.