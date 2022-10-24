Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Praised by NFL Twitter in Blowout Win over 49ers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs made an emphatic statement in Week 7 following last week's defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City pulled away in the second half in a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Mahomes finished 25-of-34 for 423 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, with the offense as a whole putting up 529 yards and nearly averaging a first down (9.1 yards) on every play.

The final score is even more eye-popping when considering San Francisco quickly built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Once the Chiefs offense started firing, the Niners had no answer.

To say Kansas City's passing game is better without Tyreek Hill is a stretch. His absence has at least led to a more egalitarian approach that's basically just as difficult to stop. JuJu Smith-Schuster (124 yards) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (111 yards) both hit the century mark Sunday.

The Bills put themselves in the driver's seat for the top seed in the AFC by going on the road and beating Kansas City.

By shredding a 49ers defense that was allowing an NFL-low 255.8 yards per game, the Chiefs reminded everybody they aren't going anywhere in the Super Bowl discussion.