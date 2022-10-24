X

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Praised by NFL Twitter in Blowout Win over 49ers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 24, 2022

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs directs the offense in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs made an emphatic statement in Week 7 following last week's defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City pulled away in the second half in a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Mahomes finished 25-of-34 for 423 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, with the offense as a whole putting up 529 yards and nearly averaging a first down (9.1 yards) on every play.

The final score is even more eye-popping when considering San Francisco quickly built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Once the Chiefs offense started firing, the Niners had no answer.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII

It really is a joy to watch Patrick Mahomes play football.

Laurie Horesh @LaurieHoresh

Few things as fun as watching how Mahomes and Reid/Bieniemy come out of the half having seen what they need to see, alter what they need to alter and just unleash.

Mark Spillane @MarkSpillane_

The way the Patrick Mahomes &amp; the Chiefs spot teams two-score leads only to come back and bury them is truly a remarkable thing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a>

To say Kansas City's passing game is better without Tyreek Hill is a stretch. His absence has at least led to a more egalitarian approach that's basically just as difficult to stop. JuJu Smith-Schuster (124 yards) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (111 yards) both hit the century mark Sunday.

Adam Teicher @adamteicher

JuJu and MVS have 100 yards, making this the first time in 22 years the Chiefs have had two WRs go over that mark.

Vahe Gregorian @vgregorian

Chiefs' attack has been as versatile as can remember this season: Hardman 3 TDs, MVS w 111 yards, Kelce 98, Smith-Schuster 65, McKinnon 34-yard catch and run on third and 20, Justin Watson a TD catch/CEH a TD run. Mahomes 23-31/364

Matt Bowen @MattBowen41

Looked like Quarters coverage on the Mahomes deep ball throw to MVS. Inside receiver occupied the safety. There’s your 1-on-1 outside. CB has to win.

Will Blackmon 🍷 @WillBlackmon

Juju bout to get a quiet 1000 yards this season

Doug Clawson @doug_clawson

The Chiefs averaged 9.1 yards per play today, their most in 81 games with Patrick Mahomes, including playoffs<br><br>They did it against the 49ers No. 1 total defense.<br><br>What a statement.

The Bills put themselves in the driver's seat for the top seed in the AFC by going on the road and beating Kansas City.

By shredding a 49ers defense that was allowing an NFL-low 255.8 yards per game, the Chiefs reminded everybody they aren't going anywhere in the Super Bowl discussion.

