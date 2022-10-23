Mecole Hardman, Marquise Goodwin, Top WR Waiver-Wire Targets After DK Metcalf Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Some fantasy football managers may already be trawling the waiver wire after Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf was carted back to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It's unclear how serious Metcalf's injury is, so dropping him altogether might be premature. But the odds of him missing some time look pretty strong, creating the need to replace his lost production.

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman is in the middle of a monster fantasy performance against the San Francisco 49ers. He has four receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown and padded his fantasy production with 28 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Hardman is rostered in just 23 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues, which underlines his risk. Entering Week 7, his 21 targets were fourth-most on the Chiefs, and you can't count on him to find the end zone through the running game every week.

Teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling (19 receptions, 258 yards) might be a slightly safer play, and he's likely to be available as well since he's rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Like Hardman, Marquise Goodwin is enjoying a strong Week 7. The Seattle Seahawks wideout has hauled in four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Goodwin figures to move up the pecking order in Seattle's offense in the wake of Metcalf's injury, which would likely be accompanied by an increase in his targets.

Even though the ninth-year pass-catcher has had a limited role (six receptions for 79 yards on 10 targets), he might be the most logical pivot if you need an alternative to Metcalf.

Darius Slayton quickly fell back to earth following a six-catch, 79-yard outing in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers. However, the New York Giants receiver's stock is climbing again after he finished with three receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown Sunday in a 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adding Slayton is certainly a high-upside play and makes more sense for fantasy managers who already have some depth on their squad.

Like Slayton, Parris Campbell is trending in the right direction. The Indianapolis Colts receiver has 17 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks.

Because this stretch is such an outlier in Campbell's career—he had 360 receiving yards and two touchdowns through his first three seasons—the 25-year-old could be due for a major regression.

Depending on how aggressive your fellow managers approach Campbell, you may not have another week to find out whether his current run is sustainable across the remainder of the season.