LeBron James, Lakers' 0-3 Start Mocked by NBA Twitter After Stunning Loss to Blazers

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Any optimism the Los Angeles Lakers began the 2022-23 season with has quickly faded away, as the team fell to 0-3 with Sunday's 106-104 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at crypto.com Arena.

After a disappointing campaign last year, Los Angeles had hoped to return to title contention this season. But through three games, the Lakers look like one of the worst teams in the league.

LeBron James led Los Angeles with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the loss. Anthony Davis added 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

However, the Lakers' offensive woes continued as the team shot 6-of-33 (18.2 percent) from beyond the arc. The team's defense wasn't much better, as Portland closed the game on an 11-2 run as star point guard Damian Lillard scored 41 points to spearhead the comeback win.

Fans on social media didn't hold back in their mockery of the Lakers after another disappointing loss.

Los Angeles has problems on both sides of the ball with no clear solutions. The team's roster is a questionable combination of mismatched parts, and it's showing through a lack of chemistry on the court.

The Lakers will have a few days to regroup before they try to notch their first win when they face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.