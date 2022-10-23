X

    LeBron James, Lakers' 0-3 Start Mocked by NBA Twitter After Stunning Loss to Blazers

    Doric SamOctober 23, 2022

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, drives around Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

    Any optimism the Los Angeles Lakers began the 2022-23 season with has quickly faded away, as the team fell to 0-3 with Sunday's 106-104 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at crypto.com Arena.

    After a disappointing campaign last year, Los Angeles had hoped to return to title contention this season. But through three games, the Lakers look like one of the worst teams in the league.

    LeBron James led Los Angeles with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the loss. Anthony Davis added 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

    However, the Lakers' offensive woes continued as the team shot 6-of-33 (18.2 percent) from beyond the arc. The team's defense wasn't much better, as Portland closed the game on an 11-2 run as star point guard Damian Lillard scored 41 points to spearhead the comeback win.

    Fans on social media didn't hold back in their mockery of the Lakers after another disappointing loss.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    LeBron fallaway j to tie - way short! Some things never change. No clutch gene. Lakers give up a 16-6 run at home down the stretch, lose by two to Dame and Co.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    0-3 for the Lakers.<br><br>Westbrook’s pull-up J with 28 secs left up one as the entire arena yelped “NOOOOOOO!” was remarkable stuff.<br><br>Their late-game D was a travesty.<br><br>Pelicans have their pick.<br><br>Remember this was all Frank Vogel’s fault.

    George Wrighster III @georgewrighster

    When my Lakers lost to go to 0-3 my initial though was they are playing chess not checkers. They are angling for the #1 pick for Victor Wembanyama.<br><br>But then I remembered the Pelicans have a pick swap this draft… so we just suck bad.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Frank Vogel watching the Lakers blow that game!!! <a href="https://t.co/Ycy5tWxFDi">pic.twitter.com/Ycy5tWxFDi</a>

    Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

    The Lakers are so much better defensively than they were last season and could easily be 2-1 but they're 0-3 and that's the only thing that matters.

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Lakers 0-3. Blazers 3-0. <a href="https://t.co/PF9VZm3sgl">pic.twitter.com/PF9VZm3sgl</a>

    Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

    Blazers close on an 11-2 run to beat the Lakers, 106-104. <br>- Chauncey Billups had center Jusuf Nurkic defend &amp;completely lay off Russell Westbrook on multiple late possessions. <br>- Westbrook: 4-15 shooting &amp; two big misses in last four minutes<br>- Lakers: 6-33 (18%) on threes

    Rob Parker @RobParkerFS1

    Double wow! <a href="https://twitter.com/trailblazers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@trailblazers</a> go on 16-6 run to beat <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> and keep them winless (0-3). Lakers blew a seven-point lead with 1:50 left. Well, at least LeBron will pass Kareem.

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-3 start.<br><br>Lakers 3PT shooting this season:<br><br>◽️ 10/40 vs Warriors<br>◽️ 9/45 vs Clippers<br>◽️ 6/33 vs Trail Blazers <a href="https://t.co/H08cvIfvEj">pic.twitter.com/H08cvIfvEj</a>

    Ballislife.com @Ballislife

    LeBron's 1st 3 games of Year 20 <br><br>31 PTS (46% FG) 15 REB, 8 AST<br>20 PTS (41% FG) 10 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK<br>31 PTS (55% FG) 8 REB, 8 AST, 2 BLK <br><br>Lakers are 0-3 <a href="https://t.co/PM06fLpgrZ">pic.twitter.com/PM06fLpgrZ</a>

    Trae Ingram @Traelngram

    Russell Westbrook through 3 games this season<br><br>10.3 ppg<br>29% FG<br>8% 3PT<br><br>Lakers are 0-3 <a href="https://t.co/7uX7uQJTpF">pic.twitter.com/7uX7uQJTpF</a>

    PHX Fans @PHXFansApp

    Lakers with a most impressive 0-3 start.

    𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🎃✈️ @mldiffley

    The Los Angeles Lakers are officially eliminated from the NBA Playoffs <a href="https://t.co/ieGyZ9HHBo">pic.twitter.com/ieGyZ9HHBo</a>

    Le5-6 @deepyy_

    my brother in Christ <a href="https://twitter.com/russwest44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@russwest44</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/R5rC80f9yQ">pic.twitter.com/R5rC80f9yQ</a>

    Los Angeles has problems on both sides of the ball with no clear solutions. The team's roster is a questionable combination of mismatched parts, and it's showing through a lack of chemistry on the court.

    The Lakers will have a few days to regroup before they try to notch their first win when they face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

