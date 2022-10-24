NFL Week 7 Takeaways: Josh Jacobs Can Revive Raiders' Playoff Hopes

0 of 7

Josh Jacobs (Sam Morris/Getty Images)

Though we're only seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, a couple of 2021 playoff teams must show some urgency while resisting the urge to hit the panic button before Week 8.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers used to be NFC heavyweights, but both teams have struggled mightily early this season and went down in surprising knockout road losses on Sunday.

What's the problem in Tampa Bay and Green Bay? Will either club bounce back in the coming weeks?

Remember when some of us thought the Cincinnati Bengals would fall off because of a Super Bowl hangover? That's not happening. The AFC champions are back on the right track.

Also, Daniel Jones may want to take a page from Geno Smith's clever retorts to his doubters. Don't write him off in New York yet.

In the second wave of matchups, one running back continued to run like he's on a mission while in the final year of his rookie contract.

Now, let’s break down the biggest takeaways from Sunday's Week 7 games.