Broncos' Russell Wilson Is 'Ready to Rock' vs. Jaguars Despite Hamstring Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters that he's "ready to rock" for his team's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning in London despite a hamstring injury that kept him out last week.

The Broncos listed him as a limited participant on the practice report, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson suffered a partially torn hamstring in Week 6 and was ruled out for his team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets despite the quarterback lobbying for himself to play, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The veteran has also dealt with a shoulder injury this season, requiring a platelet-rich plasma injection.

It's been part of a disappointing year for Wilson since coming to the Broncos in a blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Through six games in 2022, the 33-year-old has just five passing touchdowns with three interceptions and an 83.4 rating.

The inconsistent production comes after earning nine Pro Bowl selections in 10 seasons with the Seahawks, including last year after throwing 25 touchdown passes in 14 games with only six interceptions. He had a 103.1 passer rating in 2021, finishing his tenure in Seattle with a 101.8 rating.

If Wilson is good to go, then Brett Rypien will move back into the second-string role. He completed 24-of-46 passes for 225 yards and one interception in a 16-9 loss to the Jets last Sunday.