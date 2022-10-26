X

    Broncos' Russell Wilson Is 'Ready to Rock' vs. Jaguars Despite Hamstring Injury

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 26, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters that he's "ready to rock" for his team's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning in London despite a hamstring injury that kept him out last week.

    Mike Klis @mikeklis

    Russell Wilson: “I feel good. I’m ready to rock.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a> <a href="https://t.co/LUuxQUnSXa">pic.twitter.com/LUuxQUnSXa</a>

    The Broncos listed him as a limited participant on the practice report, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Wilson suffered a partially torn hamstring in Week 6 and was ruled out for his team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets despite the quarterback lobbying for himself to play, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    The veteran has also dealt with a shoulder injury this season, requiring a platelet-rich plasma injection.

    It's been part of a disappointing year for Wilson since coming to the Broncos in a blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

    Through six games in 2022, the 33-year-old has just five passing touchdowns with three interceptions and an 83.4 rating.

    The inconsistent production comes after earning nine Pro Bowl selections in 10 seasons with the Seahawks, including last year after throwing 25 touchdown passes in 14 games with only six interceptions. He had a 103.1 passer rating in 2021, finishing his tenure in Seattle with a 101.8 rating.

    Broncos' Russell Wilson Is 'Ready to Rock' vs. Jaguars Despite Hamstring Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    If Wilson is good to go, then Brett Rypien will move back into the second-string role. He completed 24-of-46 passes for 225 yards and one interception in a 16-9 loss to the Jets last Sunday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.