5 NFL Free Agents Who Could Help Fuel 2022 Playoff Runs

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is a textbook example of a free agent who sparked a playoff run because of his efforts last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

After languishing with the Cleveland Browns for two-and-a-half seasons, the disgruntled wideout forced his way out shortly after the trade deadline passed. The Rams capitalized on this sudden availability, scooping Beckham up on a cheap one-year deal.

The low-risk, high-reward transaction paid off in a big way after Beckham experienced a resurgence in a Rams uniform. He finished with 305 yards and five scores on 27 catches in eight regular-season games and added another 21 catches for 288 yards and a pair of scores—including Super Bowl LVI’s opening touchdown—during L.A.’s four-game run to the Lombardi Trophy.

Unfortunately, OBJ suffered a torn ACL in the first half of the Super Bowl. He’s been rehabilitating since, but it remains to be seen when he’ll be able to take the field again and how effective he will be once he’s back.

While Beckham has been aiming for a mid-November return, ESPN’s Dan Graziano found that some team executives believe Beckham won’t realistically be ready until mid-December.

Even if the 29-year-old is only able to contribute for a handful of regular-season games, his presence could be the difference between a postseason victory and going home early.

The Rams offense has been struggling without OBJ in the lineup and should be aggressively pursuing a reunion with the wideout. A pair of NFC North contenders—the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings—could also benefit heavily from a receiver of Beckham’s caliber and have both reportedly engaged in discussions or expressed interest in signing him.

Potential Fits: Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings