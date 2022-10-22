Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Draw Rave Reviews on Twitter as Hawks Outlast Magic

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night to improve to 2-0, and Dejounte Murray was one of the best players on the floor in just his second game with the franchise.

Murray, who was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals, making 8-of-16 shots from the floor and 2-of-5 shots from deep in the win.

It was the second straight game Murray notched 20 points, having done so in the season opener on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, and he's drawing rave reviews on social media for his latest performance:

Murray wasn't the only one that was praised, though.

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero had a solid performance despite an off night shooting. He finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks, making 6-of-18 shots from the floor and 1-of-6 shots from deep.

The 2022 No. 1 overall pick was praised for his performance despite Orlando's loss:

Both of these players have bright futures ahead. However, the Hawks are currently a much more complete team, and it's going to take the Magic some time to get there, especially with such a young roster.

The Hawks will host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, while the Magic will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday aiming for their first win of the season.