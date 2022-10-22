X

    Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray Draw Rave Reviews on Twitter as Hawks Outlast Magic

    The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night to improve to 2-0, and Dejounte Murray was one of the best players on the floor in just his second game with the franchise.

    Murray, who was traded to the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals, making 8-of-16 shots from the floor and 2-of-5 shots from deep in the win.

    It was the second straight game Murray notched 20 points, having done so in the season opener on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, and he's drawing rave reviews on social media for his latest performance:

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    FROM ELIAS: Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are the first duo in NBA history to each average 20 points and 10 assists through the first 2 games of a season. <a href="https://t.co/MnloyEvfRp">https://t.co/MnloyEvfRp</a>

    SportsTalkATL Jake (1-0 in GOTYs) @cantguardjake

    I dunno how many more times I’m gonna say this. Dejounte Murray was everything this Hawks team needed and more.<br><br>20/9/9<br><br>Just missed a triple double <a href="https://t.co/oJE0xa86Y9">pic.twitter.com/oJE0xa86Y9</a>

    Peachtree Hoops @peachtreehoops

    The dog has remained in the interior of Dejounte Murray.

    Kevin Pelchat @KPelchat92

    Dejounte Murray is exactly what this team needed. I always liked the addition but didn’t realize just how perfectly he was going to fit.

    Josh Lloyd @redrock_bball

    Looks like I was wrong about Dejounte Murray in Atlanta. Can't really declare wrong or right on anyone yet, but he's killing it

    cam @DirtyBirds97

    Dejounte Murray is so good at basketball

    Murray wasn't the only one that was praised, though.

    Magic rookie Paolo Banchero had a solid performance despite an off night shooting. He finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks, making 6-of-18 shots from the floor and 1-of-6 shots from deep.

    The 2022 No. 1 overall pick was praised for his performance despite Orlando's loss:

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Paolo Banchero had an off shooting night (6-18 FG).<br><br>He still put up 20/12/2/1/3.<br><br>Ridiculous. <a href="https://t.co/fYmWwHwxeV">pic.twitter.com/fYmWwHwxeV</a>

    Alex Bazzell @alexbazzell

    Paolo is a mixture of Melo/PG. Orlando didn’t miss with their pick.

    Brett Adams @badamsufl

    I know it’s a small sample size of just 2 games but I was very wrong on Paolo Banchero draft night. Kid is a stud. Does everything well(except shoot 3’s right now). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Magic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Magic</a> are very fortunate to have him as a cornerstone. His defense and rebounding was very overstated as weakness

    kennedy marie.. @realkenmarie

    PAOLO BANCHERO 🔥

    Three @3nD22

    Paolo Banchero is locked in for ROTY.

    t.O. @ThereGoesTO

    Paolo Banchero is SPECIAL

    Mitch ⚡️ @TxM1tch

    Banchero is absolutely unreal

    Both of these players have bright futures ahead. However, the Hawks are currently a much more complete team, and it's going to take the Magic some time to get there, especially with such a young roster.

    The Hawks will host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, while the Magic will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday aiming for their first win of the season.

