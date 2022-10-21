49ers' John Lynch 'Glad' Rams Didn't Finalize Trade for Christian McCaffrey

Harry How/Getty Images

Count San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch among those who are pleased the Niners managed to beat out the Los Angeles Rams in the sweepstakes for running back Christian McCaffrey.

Lynch, who acquired McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024, said the following about stealing the talented running back out from under the NFC West rival Rams on Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner:

"I'm glad he's not there," Lynch said. "It seems like a lot of these situations end up where it's us against them in these things. ... I know their propensity to come in late and go big. And so, I was trying to get it done before, but that wasn't gonna happen."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Rams made a "push" for McCaffrey but couldn't get a deal done. Ultimately, the bevy of compensatory draft picks the Niners had to draw from put them over the top.

In recent years, the Rams have not hesitated to pull the trigger on significant trades, acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey, pass-rusher Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford. All three players played a huge role in L.A. winning the Super Bowl last season.

During an appearance on the Flying Coach podcast with Rams head coach Sean McVay and NFL Network's Peter Schrager last year (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated when McVay and the Rams managed to beat them out and acquire Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers got the better of the Rams this time in a move that could completely shift the balance of power in the NFC West.

Despite being heralded as one of the top divisions in the NFL entering the 2022 campaign, no NFC West team has a winning record this season, as the 49ers, Rams and Seattle Seahawks are tied at the top with 3-3 marks.

Now, the Niners have added McCaffrey to an offense that was already filled with weapons, such as wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle.

Injuries limited McCaffrey to just 10 games in 2020 and 2021 combined, but he has looked healthy and been productive this season, rushing for 393 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 33 passes for 277 yards and a score.

In his last fully healthy season in 2019, McCaffrey led the NFL in touches (403), yards from scrimmage (2,392) and total touchdowns (19), plus he caught 116 passes.

Acquiring McCaffrey may be the move that puts the 49ers over the top not only because of the positive impact he could have on the offense, but also due to the fact that the Rams were blocked from landing him.