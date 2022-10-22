The Biggest Winners and Losers From the 1st Week of the NHL Season

6 of 6

It's been a rough return to the NHL so far this season for San Jose coach David Quinn (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It's never easy to take a new job, even if it's not your first time.

But for Bruce Boudreau and David Quinn, who've had success as NHL coaches in other cities, it's got to be particularly difficult to stomach.

Quinn was hired in July to lead the San Jose Sharks after they'd skidded to a 77-point finish, missed the playoffs for a third straight season—a first for the 30-year-old franchise—and parted ways with Bob Boughner after parts of those same three seasons.

Given that recent track record, it's probably no surprise that the Sharks would struggle to start the 2022-23 campaign, but Quinn, who coached the Rangers for three seasons, would presumably have expected better than what he's got.

San Jose lost each of its first five games and was beaten by three goals in three of them, coming out on the wrong side of a 19-8 goal differential before a trip to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers resulted in a 3-2 overtime win.

The Thursday night win in New York left Boudreau's Canucks as the only team in the league without a regulation win heading into Friday night.

It's particularly surprising for the 67-year-old, who actually took over the team amid chaos last season when both coach Travis Green and GM Jim Benning were let go. Boudreau led the group to 74 points in 57 games, and though it wasn't enough to secure a playoff berth, it prompted a sizable level of British Columbia optimism.

Five games in and Vancouver is 0-3-2, and it became the first team in league history to drop four straight games in which it had a multi-goal lead. And the Canucks' mettle was called out by the same coach whose sunny demeanor had sparked the in-season turnaround last winter.

"I think right now, 'mentally weak' would be a good assessment," Boudreau told reporters after the third defeat. "When you're on a roll, you're waiting for good things to happen. When you're in something like this, you're waiting for something bad to happen."

It's been a mediocre but probably less surprising start in Chicago as well after Luke Richardson took over in June following a season in which the Blackhawks stumbled to 27th overall under Jeremy Colliton and his interim replacement Derek King.

Heading into play Friday, Chicago was 1-2 and had scored just seven goals in three road games.

Nevertheless, it's likely to be a prolonged rebuilding struggle for Richardson, with a roster gutted by offseason moves in which established players were jettisoned for draft picks and with superstars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews in the final years of their contracts.