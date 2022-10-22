AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 21

1 of 4

The Acclaimed and Varsity Athletes (Credit: AEW)

Josh Woods and Tony Nese were already in the ring when the show began, but The Acclaimed got a full entrance so Max Caster could get his jokes in while Anthony Bowens hyped him up.

The tag champs took control after an initial exchange. Mark Sterling and Daddy Ass were pacing at ringside looking for opportunities to get involved as Woods and Caster exchanged holds and takedowns.

Nese and Woods ended up having a nice run in the middle of the match with a few double-team moves, but that only lasted so long. The Acclaimed scored the win and won back the trademark to scissoring before stomping Sterling in the crotch several times.

This match was a fun little performance, but it will ultimately be forgotten in a week or two. Nothng special happened other than a few funny moments. The spot with Sterling was a little immature, but so is pro wrestling most of the time, so it's fine.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations