X

    Russell Westbrook Ripped by Twitter for 0-for-11 Shooting in Lakers' Loss to Clippers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on October 20, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers were the most disappointing team in the league last season, missing the playoffs and the play-in tournament despite a roster that featured a number of future Hall of Famers.

    It looks like the same Lakers in the early going of the 2022-23 campaign.

    Los Angeles fell to 0-2 with a 103-97 loss to the L.A. Clippers on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Anthony Davis (25 points and eight rebounds), LeBron James (20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists) and Lonnie Walker IV (26 points) all played well, but it wasn't enough.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LeBron after the Lakers' 0-2 start: <a href="https://t.co/9XdYx8Skf8">pic.twitter.com/9XdYx8Skf8</a>

    Russell Westbrook going 0-of-11 from the field and 0-of-6 from three-point range certainly didn't help and led to plenty of reaction from NBA Twitter:

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    Watching Russ is just painful right now.

    Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

    Westbr0/10k

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    Man, this Lakers crowd is not with Russell Westbrook. He took two straight triples and you could hear the crowd saying "noooo"

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Everyone but Russell Westbrook realizes why he's being left open for jumpers. Sad to watch.

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Clippers are absolutely daring Russ to shoot.<br><br>He does ... and misses. Now 0-of-11.

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    Russ is just Ben Wallace now, can't hit a shot but lock for DPOY

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    A Westbrook 3 is like punting

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Russell Westbrook tonight <a href="https://t.co/B4oddqSsuV">pic.twitter.com/B4oddqSsuV</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Westbrook after 3 quarters:<br><br>0-9 FG<br>0-5 3P<br><br>Oof. <a href="https://t.co/kcsVSnow5r">pic.twitter.com/kcsVSnow5r</a>

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    it remains unclear what westbrook is doing on this team

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    The Laker crowd audibly gasped when Russell Westbrook shot a wide-open three. That was brutal.

    Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly

    Russell Westbrook just took a 3-point shot from the corner and a LARGE amount of Lakers fans yelled 'Nooo!'

    Kofie @Kofie

    Someone tell Russell Westbrook that 2K changes Shot Timing every time you log off

    Westbrook's difficulty adjusting to a new role on the Lakers was part of the team's problem last season. While his resume includes nine All-Star selections, a league MVP and two scoring titles, he has also been a ball-dominant player who is not a significant threat from deep for much of his career.

    That doesn't mesh well with James, who is also a ball-dominant player who thrives when he is surrounded by effective three-point shooters who can take advantage of the space created by the attention he draws from opposing defenses.

    Perhaps the Lakers will eventually trade Westbrook for players who fit better alongside the King at some point this season, but the issues that haunted them last season are still present through two games with the start of a new campaign.

    Russell Westbrook Ripped by Twitter for 0-for-11 Shooting in Lakers' Loss to Clippers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Westbrook will look to turn things around Sunday when the Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.