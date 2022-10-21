Andy Dalton Ripped by Twitter for 1st-Half 'Meltdown' in Saints' Loss to Cardinals

AP Photo/Matt York

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is far removed from his days as a three-time Pro Bowl selection, but the New Orleans Saints were hoping he'd be a stabilizing presence should he be thrust into the starting role.

Unfortunately, Dalton was anything but that in the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. The 34-year-old had a lackluster showing with three interceptions, including back-to-back pick-sixes in the first half. Dalton added 361 yards and four touchdowns on 30-of-47 passing.

Dalton's turnovers were momentum-killers for New Orleans. His first interception was thrown into the end zone after driving down to the Arizona 10-yard line. The first pick-six admittedly wasn't his fault, as it went off the hands of receiver Marquez Callaway, but it occurred when the game was tied 14-14. The next pick-six on the ensuing possession was an athletic play by Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

While Dalton wasn't expected to come in and be a world-beater at this stage in his career, it was still disappointing to see an experienced signal-caller be a detriment to his team.

NFL Twitter didn't hold back in its criticism of Dalton while it watched him implode Thursday night:

Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston is still working his way back from back and ankle injuries, but it's unclear when exactly he'll return. After Dalton's performance against Arizona, New Orleans is surely hoping Winston will be back under center sooner rather than later.

The Saints will look to bounce back next Sunday when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.