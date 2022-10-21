X

    Andy Dalton Ripped by Twitter for 1st-Half 'Meltdown' in Saints' Loss to Cardinals

    Doric SamOctober 21, 2022

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) reacts after throwing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    AP Photo/Matt York

    Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is far removed from his days as a three-time Pro Bowl selection, but the New Orleans Saints were hoping he'd be a stabilizing presence should he be thrust into the starting role.

    Unfortunately, Dalton was anything but that in the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. The 34-year-old had a lackluster showing with three interceptions, including back-to-back pick-sixes in the first half. Dalton added 361 yards and four touchdowns on 30-of-47 passing.

    Dalton's turnovers were momentum-killers for New Orleans. His first interception was thrown into the end zone after driving down to the Arizona 10-yard line. The first pick-six admittedly wasn't his fault, as it went off the hands of receiver Marquez Callaway, but it occurred when the game was tied 14-14. The next pick-six on the ensuing possession was an athletic play by Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

    While Dalton wasn't expected to come in and be a world-beater at this stage in his career, it was still disappointing to see an experienced signal-caller be a detriment to his team.

    NFL Twitter didn't hold back in its criticism of Dalton while it watched him implode Thursday night:

    Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

    Andy Dalton full on meltdown.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Andy Dalton was like, you wanted touchdowns on TNF? Well, here you go.

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    You get a pick six and you get a pick six!

    Master @MasterTes

    Get well soon Jameis Winston. You ain’t got nothing to worry about.

    Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_

    A promising Saints drive ends with an end zone INT by Antonio Hamilton. Andy Dalton tried to stick that one in there to Callaway in the back of the end zone and paid the price. Cardinals ball.

    Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett

    Bad decision by Saints QB Andy Dalton there. INT in the end zone. Didn't have a good opening and gave away the 3 points.

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Matt Schaub: “Boy did I throw some picks 6s in my career!”<br><br>Andy Dalton: “Hold my beer” <a href="https://t.co/urTMHFOdKU">pic.twitter.com/urTMHFOdKU</a>

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    NFL: With the game being on Amazon it’s not really a “prime time” game, is it? <br><br>Andy Dalton: Hold my beer.

    Tom Crabtree @itsCrab

    Big respect to Andy Dalton. He saw the last couple Thursday night games and he is giving us the points we all want and deserve now.

    Omar Ruiz @OmarDRuiz

    That’s a hat trick for Andy Dalton, three interceptions now. And interceptions that couldn’t be more costly. One int. in the end zone and 2 pick-sixes.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Andy Dalton throws his second pick-6 in as many possessions, although the first obviously Marquez Calloway’s fault. The second was athletic play by Isaiah Simmons.￼ That was the 5th Andy 6th pick-six thrown by a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> QB since the start of last season, matching Rams for most.

    CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

    Andy Dalton is the only player since at least 2000 with multiple pick-6s in the 2-minute drill in the same game. <a href="https://t.co/jASuIAXKu5">pic.twitter.com/jASuIAXKu5</a>

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    The last QB to throw two Pick 6s in the last two minutes of a first half like Andy Dalton just did?<br><br>Dan Marino in 1997 vs. Pete Carroll’s New England Patriots.

    Katherine Terrell @Kat_Terrell

    Andy Dalton is the 1st QB to throw a pick-6 on consecutive drives since Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 2 of 2019 against the Patriots. New England beat the Dolphins that day 43-0.

    𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews

    Tough first half for the Red Rifle. Andy Dalton has thrown three interceptions. <br><br>The Arizona Cardinals' defense only collected two turnovers on the season heading into tonight's matchup 😬 <a href="https://t.co/BX3FfROCmQ">pic.twitter.com/BX3FfROCmQ</a>

    WWL-TV @WWLTV

    Sideline reporter asks Dennis Allen what he said to Andy Dalton at halftime, his reply was "Nothing, just keep doing what he's doing."

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Live look at Andy Dalton in primetime: <a href="https://t.co/sNJxkpfm5d">pic.twitter.com/sNJxkpfm5d</a>

    Jay Morrison @JayMorrisonATH

    Most primetime interceptions since 2011.<br>Andy adds 3 more to his total in the first half tonight. <a href="https://t.co/nXDWkZg7sq">pic.twitter.com/nXDWkZg7sq</a>

    Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston is still working his way back from back and ankle injuries, but it's unclear when exactly he'll return. After Dalton's performance against Arizona, New Orleans is surely hoping Winston will be back under center sooner rather than later.

    The Saints will look to bounce back next Sunday when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.

