Edwin Diaz Rumors: Mets Closer Looking to 'Break New Ground' with Free-Agent Contract

Coming off a stellar 2022 season, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is reportedly hoping to land a game-changing contract when free agency opens.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Diaz is looking to reset the market for closers with a record-breaking deal.

"Word is he’s looking to 'break new ground' off his amazing season, and presumably that means higher than Liam Hendriks’ record $18 million closer salary, which seems likely," Heyman wrote. "The Mets understandably do have him as a priority among their seven outstanding free agents."

Diaz established himself as one of the best closers in the majors this season with 32 saves, a 1.31 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 62.0 innings pitched. He gained popularity this season from his signature walkout song.

Heyman noted that Diaz could benefit from a thin closer market, as Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is the only proven veteran expected to be available on the open market this year. He also listed Diaz as the top priority for the Mets in free agency, over the likes of starting pitchers Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker.

Last month, ESPN's Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show that Diaz could "become the first 100-million-dollar closer." He noted that the 28-year-old is a marketable star who can increase interest from fans.

"I think part of it [is] when you factor in, if you're a baseball team, the idea that you can market your closer, that you can market the ninth inning as something that everybody wants to watch," Passan said. "I want someone to come up with an app that says, 'The closer is coming in right now, I want to watch him shove for one inning.'"

The Mets had a strong regular season but fell short of their title aspirations when the San Diego Padres bounced them in the National League Wild Card round. Retaining Diaz would go a long way to ensuring the team is back in position to aim for a better finish next season.