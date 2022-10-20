Cowboys' Dak Prescott Confirms He Will Make Return from Injury vs. Lions

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott confirmed to reporters Thursday that he would return from injury and start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

He added that he wouldn't be wearing any type of brace for his previously injured right thumb and wasn't having any issues with grip.

Prescott, 29, has missed the past five games with a fractured right thumb, though Cooper Rush filled in admirably, helping lead the team to a 4-1 record in that span.

Rush's limitations were on full display in a Sunday night 26-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, however, as he threw three costly interceptions that led to 10 points.

That result moved the 6-0 Eagles to two games above the Cowboys (4-2) in the NFC East.

The hope will be that the return of Prescott opens up the offense and downfield passing game, making a team that had relied on the excellent play of its defense and a physical running game all the more difficult to stop.

"Sky's the limit," wideout CeeDee Lamb told reporters of the offense's potential with Prescott back in action. "The offense is very good and everyone knows this. When we get him back, we're going to show everybody."

Prescott may not be the only key player returning for the team's offense, as tight end Dalton Schultz was a full participant in Thursday's practice and looks to be on track to return against the Lions this weekend after missing the past two games with a knee injury.

It has the Cowboys feeling optimistic, even after a tough loss to a hated divisional rival.

"Our best days are ahead of us," head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "I'm being 'Captain Obvious' here, but we still have a lot of work to do. That's been our approach. But obviously when Dak last played, there were some young spots there. Dalton, hopefully we can get him back this week. We definitely have a chance to improve. Having Michael [Gallup] in there is a big plus. ... Our improvement is starting to climb."