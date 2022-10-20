X

    NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Considered for Clippers Bench Role to 'Manage His Minutes'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 9: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers looks on during a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 9, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly considering bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench early in the 2022-23 season.

    According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the move would be made in an effort to manage Leonard's minutes after he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a torn ACL.

    The Clippers will commence their regular season on Thursday night when they face the rival Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

