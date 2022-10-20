NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Considered for Clippers Bench Role to 'Manage His Minutes'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly considering bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench early in the 2022-23 season.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the move would be made in an effort to manage Leonard's minutes after he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a torn ACL.

The Clippers will commence their regular season on Thursday night when they face the rival Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

