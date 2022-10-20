Report: Some NFL Owners Fear Daniel Snyder Probe Won't Force Commanders Sale

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

There is reportedly a "fear" among owners that the NFL won't force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders if the league's ongoing investigation into the franchise is inconclusive, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White is investigating sexual harassment allegations made against Snyder by former staffer Tiffani Johnston. White is also investigating allegations of financial impropriety, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay recently told reporters there are "potentially" 24 votes among fellow owners needed to force Snyder to sell his team.

"I believe there is merit to removing him as owner," Irsay said of Snyder.

Snyder has made it clear he does not intend to sell the team, and the team repeated that message in a statement this week:

A prior NFL investigation into workplace culture led to Snyder temporarily giving up day-to-day operations of the organization to his wife, Tanya, but he is no longer under those restrictions. The team was also fined $10 million.

Snyder is currently under investigation by the House Reform and Oversight Committee, which revealed Johnston's allegations of harassment and the ensuing investigation by White.

The 57-year-old Snyder was also accused by the U.S. House Committee of possibly withholding money from ticket sales that were meant to be shared with the NFL.

ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson recently reported "many owners and top league executives" would like to see Snyder removed.