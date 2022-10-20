Magic's Paolo Banchero Says Having NBA Debut Comparable to LeBron James 'Means a Lot'

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Orlando Magic came up short against the Detroit Pistons in Wednesday's season opener, but the performance of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero gave fans of the team plenty to be excited about.

Banchero finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He is the first player since LeBron James to have at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in their first NBA game.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Banchero was clearly upset about the 113-109 loss but said it "means a lot" having his name alongside James' after his first career game.

Leading up to the draft, there was a lot of debate about what the Magic would do with the top pick. There was a widespread belief for a long time that Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. would be the choice.

Coming out of the NBA Draft Combine, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz wrote that rival teams "firmly believe" that Smith "is all but assured" to go No. 1 overall.

On draft night, though, it became clear Orlando's front office pulled a fast one and was going to select Banchero.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst, the Magic's apparent misdirection was actually just "the product of a grueling process to choose between top prospects" that included Banchero, Smith and Chet Holmgren.

They also noted the Houston Rockets, who had the No. 3 overall pick, proposed a trade to Orlando for the top choice after it became clear Banchero was going to be the selection.

"The negotiation was brief, and the Rockets got the message: A deal was highly unlikely," MacMahon and Windhorst wrote.

It's only one game, but the Magic appear to have made the right call. Banchero was excellent against the Pistons. He scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help keep the game close.

Wednesday's game was an excellent showcase for all three of Orlando's lottery picks from the previous two years. Jalen Suggs had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Franz Wagner finished with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds.

As the trio of Banchero, Suggs and Wagner continue to gain experience, the Magic have the makings of a very strong foundation to build around for the first time since the end of the Dwight Howard era.