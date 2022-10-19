Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Cryptic Response to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' Tweet

Harry How/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. offered an emoji-filled, cryptic response to Dez Bryant after the former NFL wide receiver asked him on Twitter if he was going to sign for Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs this season.

This one is definitely up for interpretation:

OBJ also responded to a tongue-in-cheek interpretation of his tweet:

It was a far more cryptic exchange than when Beckham tweeted last week about why he hasn't signed with his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, to this point.

"L.A. knows where I wanted to be... but they didn't offer me... ANYthing!" he wrote. "So IDK what people want me to do, I def know my worth and what the offer was isn't reflective of that. So it's tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!"

Rams head coach Sean McVay responded to those comments.

"I love Odell," he told reporters. "We have constant dialogue. He also knows that certainly I don't think that's the last [offer] that would come from us. I'm not familiar with what it is. He knows how we feel about him. We've got a little bit of time. But [I] love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me."

Beckham, 29, played well in his short stint with the Rams last season, namely in the playoffs when he nabbed 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores in four games, including a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, that game was cut short for him because of a torn ACL that has left him out of action—and without a team—to this point in the season.

But he could be a very helpful, late-season pickup for potential contenders like the Rams, Chiefs or Bills.

In Los Angeles, where Allen Robinson has struggled to establish a rapport with Matt Stafford, Beckham could slide back into that No. 2 receiver role. The Chiefs have struggled to replace the impact of Tyreek Hill in the passing game with their group of wideouts, and Beckham could make a nice splash there.

The Bills are a bit more steady at the position, with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis a nice one-two punch, but Beckham could round out a nasty trio for MVP candidate Josh Allen.