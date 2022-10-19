Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:

Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked Tagovailoa in the second quarter of the game, with Tagovailoa's head hitting the turf. He was eventually placed into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Whether the Miami signal-caller should've been playing in the first place became part of the conversation as well.

Days earlier in a 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills, there was a moment when Tagovailoa struggled to get to his feet after a hit. The Dolphins initially said he was questionable to return with a head injury but said later he was experiencing ankle and back issues.

A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association didn't find any violations of the league's concussion protocols. Still, the two sides agreed to tweak the protocols since "the outcome in this case was not what was intended."

There were also reportedly "several mistakes" by the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who helped clear Tagovailoa to return against the Bills, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, and the players union unilaterally fired the consultant.

Tagovailoa missed Miami's last two games, both of which were defeats for the Dolphins as they carry a three-game losing streak into Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team should have its starting quarterback Sunday after he exited the NFL's concussion protocols.