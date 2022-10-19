Buying or Selling Lakers' Biggest Fears This Season

0 of 5

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After an offseason of wrenching, the Los Angeles Lakers finally got to road-test the roster they rebuilt around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Suffice it to say the ride was a little rough during their 123-109 opening-night loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Dubs aren't the ideal opponent to face in a search for clarity. Their star power, depth and experience were always going to make it difficult for the Lakers to draw any meaningful conclusions, and a single game is as small as samples get. Still, the Lakers now have far more information about their strengths and weaknesses than they did prior to Tuesday's defeat.

Whatever shortcomings existed in theory have now been put to a 48-minute test in live action.

Maybe the good news is that this wasn't a total Murphy's Law game for the Lakers. Not everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Then again, loss No. 1 of 2022-23 revealed that several of the concerns that plagued L.A. last year have carried over into this one, and a few new ones came along with them.