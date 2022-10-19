Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday.

Afterward, Smart offered some honest commentary on the play.

Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams backed up their teammate:

The fracas ended up being much ado about nothing.

James Harden hit the technical free throw, and Embiid hit a jumper to put the 76ers up 66-63, and that ended the sequence on that end of the court.

But it was all Celtics from there.

Boston outscored Philadelphia by 13 for the rest of the quarter en route to a nine-point win in a game where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points.

Boston will now head to Miami for a matchup with the Heat on Friday. Philadelphia will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.