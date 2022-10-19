X

    Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 19, 2022

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers are separated by referee Brian Forte #45 during the second half at TD Garden on October 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after getting wrapped up. <a href="https://t.co/TvA8XMNW18">pic.twitter.com/TvA8XMNW18</a>

    Afterward, Smart offered some honest commentary on the play.

    Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

    Smart: "Went for the steal, basketball play, referee blows his whistle, calls a foul, I stop play, my arm's still in there and he tries to break it..I'm the only one that gets a tech..defending DPOY? That's how he gets treated? ... I could've cracked his head open, but I didn't." <a href="https://t.co/Npnn7xJaYL">pic.twitter.com/Npnn7xJaYL</a>

    Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams backed up their teammate:

    Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

    Jaylen Brown said he went at Embiid when he pulled Smart's arm because he thought Embiid was trying to hurt Smart.<br><br>"Embiid was getting away with a lot of unnecessary pushing and shoving...We're not taking no mess this year."

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Grant Williams said he didn’t think Marcus Smart’s trip on Embiid was that bad. Called Embiid’s fall a “FIFA type deal.”

    The fracas ended up being much ado about nothing.

    James Harden hit the technical free throw, and Embiid hit a jumper to put the 76ers up 66-63, and that ended the sequence on that end of the court.

    But it was all Celtics from there.

    Boston outscored Philadelphia by 13 for the rest of the quarter en route to a nine-point win in a game where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points.

    Boston will now head to Miami for a matchup with the Heat on Friday. Philadelphia will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

