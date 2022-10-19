X

    LeBron James Shows Up to Lakers Season Opener in Outfit Reminiscent of '03 Draft Suit

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 19, 2022

    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    It's season No. 20 for LeBron James, and it appears he's starting it with an homage to a fit he wore on his draft night.

    Here's how James showed up to the arena for Tuesday's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Year 20 Bron paying homage to draft night? 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/brkicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brkicks</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a>) <a href="https://t.co/dJqGdOwgIQ">pic.twitter.com/dJqGdOwgIQ</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    LeBron pulling up for year 20 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/XBaayQfPlo">pic.twitter.com/XBaayQfPlo</a>

    Year No. 19 didn't go so hot for the Lakers. James and Anthony Davis battled injuries, Russell Westbrook proved to be a terrible fit and the team was bad enough that former head coach Frank Vogel was fired.

    James and the Lakers are hoping for a different vibe this season. A fresh start, if you will. So James harkened back his pregame fit from his own start in the NBA.

    Hope springs eternal in October.

