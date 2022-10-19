LeBron James Shows Up to Lakers Season Opener in Outfit Reminiscent of '03 Draft Suit

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

It's season No. 20 for LeBron James, and it appears he's starting it with an homage to a fit he wore on his draft night.

Here's how James showed up to the arena for Tuesday's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors:

Year No. 19 didn't go so hot for the Lakers. James and Anthony Davis battled injuries, Russell Westbrook proved to be a terrible fit and the team was bad enough that former head coach Frank Vogel was fired.

James and the Lakers are hoping for a different vibe this season. A fresh start, if you will. So James harkened back his pregame fit from his own start in the NBA.

Hope springs eternal in October.