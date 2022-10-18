X

    Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Had PRP Injection After Undergoing Knee Surgery

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2022

    Boston - June 10: The Celtics Robert Williams is pictured on the bench as he watches the start of pre game introductions on the scoreboard. The Boston Celtics host The Golden State Warriors in game 4 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston on June 10, 2022. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Robert Williams III (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

    Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is reportedly out indefinitely after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his injured left knee on Monday.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Tuesday, noting the Celtics hope Williams, who underwent knee surgery in late September, can return for the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season:

    FanDuel TV @FanDuelTV

    According to <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RunItBack?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RunItBack</a> this morning, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> big man Robert Williams recently underwent a PRP procedure in his knee and could return in the second half of the season <a href="https://t.co/rSb7EPsWP2">pic.twitter.com/rSb7EPsWP2</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.