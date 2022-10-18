Delanie Walker Announces NFL Retirement; Former 49ers, Titans TE Made 3 Pro Bowls

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Veteran tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL.

Walker said in a statement his career "worked out better than I could have imagined":

"I dreamt about it, and made it come to life because I believed it would. I knew once I had the opportunity, I wasn't going to let it get away from me. Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can't thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true, to be honest with you."

The 38-year-old spent 14 seasons in the league, splitting his time equally with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. His career flourished in Tennessee, where he made three straight Pro Bowls from 2015-17.

Walker is eighth in Titans history in receptions (381) and ninth in receiving yards (4,423). Across his entire run, he hauled in 504 passes for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns. He had another 16 receptions for 244 yards in the postseason and was a part of the 49ers in 2012 when they reached Super Bowl XLVII.

The 38-year-old's announcement largely confirmed what many fans thought already. After getting released by the Titans in March 2020, he sat out the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the Central Missouri product was looking to make a return in 2021, he went unsigned that year.

The Titans will stage a press conference Tuesday for Walker to formally announce his retirement. He will also be honored during halftime of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts as part of the franchise's homecoming celebration.